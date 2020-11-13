Deshrouding a EVGA XC3 3080 - Advice Please

K

kill8r

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
141
I just sniped one of these and its being delivered tomorrow :)
EVGAXC3285.37111.152.2-slotYesConfirmed by user

I would love to go for a deshroud but it looks like a deshroud will be difficult. Any ideas?
http://imgur.com/Ksc79NI

Please note this is not my case, I just found a deshroud attempt on this card. I am using the Ncase M1.

Thank you all and to @paulesko and @MrTorgue for being so helpful
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top