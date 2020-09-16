Demon's Souls (2020)

It's happpenninngg... PS5 *and* PC

The progenitor of all Souls games has returned. First gameplay reveal:


1600291034403.png
 
Last edited:
Will be a PS5 launch title. No information on if the PC version will launch at the same time or later.
 
Dion said:
more PS games on PC PLEASE.... This is wonderful news..
I'm thinking we may have Microsoft to ultimately thank, for bringing Xbox games to PC, and Sony seeming to decide "then we're going to do it too".
 
I bet it will be later, but the way they wrote it is confusing. Hopefully it comes to PC on launch day.
 
odditory said:
I'm thinking we may have Microsoft to ultimately thank, for bringing Xbox games to PC, and Sony seeming to decide "then we're going to do it too".
I agree.. Phil Spencer has done amazing work over there. Gamers win and they make extra $.. A win for all.
 
The graphics are way better than expected, it's definitely the best looking Souls game to date even though its a remake (looks like Bluepoint has done an amazing job), and dare I say I'm even more excited to load into this game on launch day than Cyberpunk. Sekiro was fine, but sword & board just does it for me.

1600292032285.png
 
Derangel said:
Yes. It says also on PC, doesn't say when. Let's not forget the trailer itself didn't even give a release date.
Well we gotta go by what they said.. Not conspiracy theory. It doesn't say Timed for PC. Maybe they will clarify later.. Either way.. Glad its coming to PC.
 
Dion said:
Well we gotta go by what they said.. Not conspiracy theory. It doesn't say Timed for PC. Maybe they will clarify later.. Either way.. Glad its coming to PC.
Yeah. It took relying on Geoff Keighly to learn that the game is a PS5 launch title. I hope it's PC at the same time as well, but I'm sure we'll know soon enough.
 
