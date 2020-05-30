Dell's All-AMD Gaming Laptop Hailed as a 'Budget Blockbuster'

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Opinion?
"One downside to this all-AMD setup is that Radeons don't have real-time ray tracing capabilities yet, however. With Minecraft RTX right around the corner, this might be a stumbling block for Minecraft players. For most gamers, however, it's hard to complain about lack of RT support considering the G5 15 SE's overall value proposition. The odd port choices left us scratching our heads a bit, too. The G5 15 SE's USB Type-C port is not nearly as useful as it could be, since it only carries DisplayPort signals, too. This system is really missing out when it comes to USB 3.0 docks with Type-C plugs—not for power delivery, since that's limited to 100W, but for the IO port expansion.
Overall, we think Dell hit it out of the park with the new G5 15 SE. This all-AMD budget blockbuster has all of the gaming essentials: a fast processor, a powerful GPU, and a 144 Hz display. Extra features like the RGB backlit keyboard and eye-catching glittery lid give it a bit of a gamer motif that might look a little out of place in a business meeting, but it's subdued enough that we would personally have no issues toting this thing around. Gamers on a budget who want class-leading mobile CPU performance with plenty of graphics and gaming chops should put the Dell G5 15 SE on their short list."
https://hothardware.com/reviews/dell-g5-15-se-review?page=1
