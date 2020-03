> What others features would you like to see in the U2412M?



A complete set of inputs: VGA, DVI, HDMI, displayport

Bonus points for component, s-video, composite



A full glossy (like the Apple) version for those (like me) who need glossy.

An AG version for those who prefer AG.



VESA mount (why did Dell leave it out of the ST2220T ?)



24p, 25i

backlight blanking (for persistence-of-vision)



acceptable honest (worst case) response time numbers

No RTC artifacts (assuming it uses RTC)



good build quality, no tinting, no backlight bleed, no stuck (sub)pixels



FLOSS firmware (assuming it has firmware)



On display in brick&mortar stores so we can see what it looks like.



1:1 pixel mapping if driven at less than native res

bonus points for available integer-only scaling of low-res input

(no scaling artifacts or stretching) (e.g. 640x480 from firmware)



external power supply, so if it fails we can replace it without

replacing the display



Feel free to leave out: card reader, usb hub, speakers

Maybe offer an optional module with this stuff for those who want it.