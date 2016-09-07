Dell S2417DG

I called it review because that's what YOU called it, so to make sure we are talking about the same thing, I used your nomenclature.



I was outlining the reason why I don't consider it a review. What I think the review is or isn't doesn't change what YOU called it.



The literal translation of what this 'review' is called is "open box experience" (開箱體驗), translate the exact same article to English, it's more or less a blogger sharing their experience with the said product, it would almost certainly not be called review.



But since you called it a review, and making sure we are talking about the same thing, I used your nomenclature, but I do not consider it to be one, at the very least not to the same caliber US/EU reviewers do them.



If it makes you feel better, I'll voluntarily change all references to 'review' in my post to more accurately reflect my opinion.



And also, I am not nitpicking. If you feel the Chinese 'review' is in anyway close to the same kind of rigor that guys from Tom's, TFTcentral or PCmonitors, then my hat's off to you, since they are clearly in a different caliber when it comes to actual measurements.



If you don't use those kind of information, then of course, the 'open box' article would fit your definition of 'review', I only ever use the colour gamut and brightness measurements, because cameras can distort the colours displayed by the monitor, and is incapable of displaying subtle colour accuracy differences unless it's THAT obvious, nor accurate BLB (it's often overexposed to exaggerate the BLB, this is the first time I have EVER seen a black box being presented as a picture of BLB).



Take the stuff I don't use away from your linked review, it's basically just a blog post, not a review, and most of the Chinese articles are like that, they have absolutely no detailed info or numbers that one can make an objective comparison.



If this article was made in exactly the same way, but for a GPU rather than a monitor, it'd be like a GPU review without FPS data, only video recording of the games and a sentence saying "we are able to get a smooth gameplay experience with high-graphic preset" and no further info.