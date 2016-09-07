Dell S2417DG

I haven't had first-hand experience with it, but I would bet is is pretty good. I have the 27" version and I love it. Is there a reason he would want the 24" versus the 27"? The 27" can be had at the same price or lower (Best Buy had it for $450 recently).
 
Desk space can be an issue sometimes. I'm thinking about picking up one of these for my 2nd computer, which cannot fit a 27 inch monitor without me turning the speakers on their sides, something I'd rather not do. It was on sale from Dell for $450 but I chose not to bite until proper reviews come out for it. Who knows maybe it'll have some serious issue with it.
 
Yeah it was for his Kitchen PC setup so the Desk space wasn't there really.
If you ask me 24" is the perfect size for viewing I have a 27" some games just don't scale very well on bigger monitors. I never tried a 1440P 24" I would if the price was right and it wasn't a BENQ
:vomit::vomit: What you do in games basically is view the information on the screen like I'm playing DEUS EX Mankind Divided there is just a distance between the screen and myself on 27" still looks good but it's not framed in a 24" monitor package.
 
Well I just ordered one. Don't really think there's any point in waiting for proper reviews since there probably won't be one given this thing's somewhat low popularity. I'll let you know how it goes.
 
There is a decent review here, but not too much technical depth to it. Use Chrome to translate.
 
It's not a review, it's an open box article.

It basically shows what's in the box, and doesn't get into any technical details regarding the monitor, it's basically copy pasting a lot of data from official website.

This is partly why I go to English sites for detailed info.

The only real useful piece of info is that they saw no ghosting during gaming.
 
I would buy one in a Heartbeat =) it's 1440P I bet it makes alot of games look really good I bet if I switched off from a 27" to a 24" the 27" would dominate but not by much.
Some Games just look better on smaller monitors. Easier to focus not as much light coming into the eye. I think the entire G-Sync line skipped the 24" size untill now because panels were not out in 1440P form.
 
It is a review and there are about 5 pages (go to the bottom and look for the page numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5). He shows some testing related to ghosting, tests for black light bleeding, does some basic color analysis, etc. It's a decent review to hold people over until a more in depth review is made.
 
It's not a review in my opinion. Not even close.

Too much subjective opinion and not enough objective rigor.

For example, the review article said that they notice no noticeable backlight bleed and the color saturation is impressive.

The picture they used to show 'no backlight bleed' is an extremely vague pitch black picture, you LITERALLY cannot see anything in it. That's impossible for a non-OLED monitor, so that picture is already dubious.

Then the next picture they show that the color saturation is impressive and shows a picture taken from a camera with it. I am fine with the greyscale picture, but what I am not is that color saturation is not something you can see from camera photo, nor can you evaluate any color accuracy (because the camera itself has to be color calibrated, and considering the fact that they never tested the colour gamut, it's unlikely they calibrated their camera).

Finally, they took the manufacturer's specs for it, they never verified any of the colour data.

Compare this 'review' to reviews from blur busters or tftcentral, which they have actually shown gamut measurements, the Chinese review is, in comparison, a blog (or even a forum post) describing their initial impressions of the monitor, not a full blow review due to the complete lack of measured data.

This is why I don't read Chinese reviews, ALL their reviews are like that, personal opinions, aboslutely no objective data.
 
This is a joke, right? You say it's not a review, then your next sentence you say in "the review article".

People online like yourself try and nitpick the stupidest things and I can't help but laugh at you. You wasted all that time typing that response to argue that a review isn't a review.
 
I called it review because that's what YOU called it, so to make sure we are talking about the same thing, I used your nomenclature.

I was outlining the reason why I don't consider it a review. What I think the review is or isn't doesn't change what YOU called it.

The literal translation of what this 'review' is called is "open box experience" (開箱體驗), translate the exact same article to English, it's more or less a blogger sharing their experience with the said product, it would almost certainly not be called review.

But since you called it a review, and making sure we are talking about the same thing, I used your nomenclature, but I do not consider it to be one, at the very least not to the same caliber US/EU reviewers do them.

If it makes you feel better, I'll voluntarily change all references to 'review' in my post to more accurately reflect my opinion.

And also, I am not nitpicking. If you feel the Chinese 'review' is in anyway close to the same kind of rigor that guys from Tom's, TFTcentral or PCmonitors, then my hat's off to you, since they are clearly in a different caliber when it comes to actual measurements.

If you don't use those kind of information, then of course, the 'open box' article would fit your definition of 'review', I only ever use the colour gamut and brightness measurements, because cameras can distort the colours displayed by the monitor, and is incapable of displaying subtle colour accuracy differences unless it's THAT obvious, nor accurate BLB (it's often overexposed to exaggerate the BLB, this is the first time I have EVER seen a black box being presented as a picture of BLB).

Take the stuff I don't use away from your linked review, it's basically just a blog post, not a review, and most of the Chinese articles are like that, they have absolutely no detailed info or numbers that one can make an objective comparison.

If this article was made in exactly the same way, but for a GPU rather than a monitor, it'd be like a GPU review without FPS data, only video recording of the games and a sentence saying "we are able to get a smooth gameplay experience with high-graphic preset" and no further info.
 
It's a review I was wondering what the specs of the border were they say it's as thick as a phone.
 
At work, can't access the website at the moment, will double check when I get home.
 
Dell Search

Dell has them in stock for 499.00 I know they were cheaper on Amazon a few days ago. Think I'll save up for one with my Bing Rewards points......

I wonder how compact the overall game would look like on a 24" being it's 1440P and Gsync.
 
Dell site is weird. I had mine showing up as $479 one minute, and the next minute showing $499. I'm not exactly sure how you get the price to change, but I had it happen a few times when debating buying it and adding/removing it from my cart. There is also a $75 gift card you get free, 5% cashback in form of a gift card if you signup for the free rewards program, and you also get free 2 day shipping. That was yesterday, not sure if it's changed since.
 
Dell actually offered a $75 gift card a few days ago so I decided to buy from them instead of Amazon since technically I was kinda getting the monitor for $425 I guess? Not sure if that offer is still going on.
 
You should be able to get an extra $25 gift card. Do the live chat and tell them you forgot to signup for the rewards program which will give you 5% cashback in form of a gift card. If you did signup for the free rewards program, they usually send them out a few days after the purchase.

They also pricematch up to 30 days after purchase date. So if you bought at 499, price adjust to Amazon through chat also.
 
I did not know this. Thanks a lot! Will do.
 
Much better than the Chinese 'review', thanks for the colour measurements.

And OUCH at that contrast ratio, what did they do on that panel? Even Swift had 1000-ish ratio.

Oh, and I am going to be very shameless here, can you link the source of your wall paper? The image comparison between your S2417DG and MG24UQ showed your desktop background's image sharpness was VERY dramatic.
 
Interesting monitor. It's only 3/16th's of an inch from lit pixel to top and side edges and 5/16th's inch thick with bezel/housing removed.


2872232

2872233

2872234

2872235



It also uses the double stick tape method of adhering the LCD panel to the backlight housing that started with the Dell 27" brother and the Acer XB271HU. No worries about the LCD panel falling out or getting dirt in there.
 
Thank you for the pics, Vega. I see this is A00. I had one, had to replace twice. 1st - dead pixel, buzzying, aggressive AG coating. 2nd - buzzying, aggressive AG coating. 3rd- still buzzying, very light AG coating.

I'm referring to its bigger brother S2716DG. Did they address all those issues in the smaller model?
 
Haven't heard any buzzing from any of my three samples. Tried with a bright white screen too. The AR film is "moderate". No dead pixels on any of them.
 
You would have to set the brightness to 35 then shut the computer for a few minutes and turn it on. I'm curious since it was a common issue if you visit the thread at overclock.net. I assume no but cheek problem, either?
 
So, I just did a side by side comparison with the X34, this new Dell and the BenQ Xl2730Z. The X34 has pretty bad motion compared of course. MPRT on that is around ~10ms. The BenQ has a MPRT of about 4.5 at 144 Hz (non strobe mode), and the Dell about 3.5 at 165 Hz. The Dell also had virtually zero overdrive artifacts which were quite noticeable on the BenQ TN. The Dell is quite the buy for $437.
 
I think it's because of the 1440p144hz mode.

If it was made by anyone else it would have been another $200 on top of Dell's.

Dell has quite a good value, especially when CS and prices from other companies are added to the mix.
How's the colour accuracy?
 
I want this monitor for some games that don't require something as big as a 27" like Divinity Original Sin 2 which I kinda find big for a 27" monitor 24" would be great and 1440P. Which would mean I would need to arrange 3 monitors on my Desk at one time I think I could come up with something I have a 24" BenQ to hold me over till I save up for this. For text based RPG game I just think smaller monitors are better and for fast action games like COD and Battlefield bigger screens are nicer cause you can peg stuff from a distance better.
 
I pulled the plug on this 427.00 seems like a good deal and 15.00 for two day shipping I was just going to hook up my 24" BENQ and be happy but it has a DVI port and my graphic card already is using that for my 21.5 display another cable isn't a option really cause they only go up to 60hz having a Display port to DVI cable which I had laying around. It will be good having another display port monitor I figure I can put his monitor up on the left side cause my BenQ 24" fit pretty snug there when I tired it out and moved my main displays to the left.

People on the Overclock forum were asking how 1080P will look on this thing cause of the pixel density is greater I wonder that myself you might be able to get by with 1080P and still have a good looking image due to the pixel density plus games would run at a higher FPS. My only fear with this monitor will be the lack of display image presets unless it will look good out of the box I mean my ROG Swift doesn't have much for presets or settings but still looks good for most any game.
 
How long is the Display Port cable included? I'm reading like 3 feet to 4-5 feet on Amazon feedback.
 
Mine should be here on Wednesday I got two day shipping but ordered on Saturday.
 
Got mine today...great, great FPS gaming display.....keeping this thing rock steady at 165fps is making both my TitanXPs sweat hahaha
 
Seriously I am absolutely loving mine, was not expecting to enjoy it this much. Definitely the best FPS monitor I've ever used.
 
Out of the box the display looks very washed out....but with these adjustments, man this thing is beautiful....totally the best TN panel I have ever used, and the motion clarity @ max FPS is sublime :)

Nvidia Control Panel>Adjust desktop color settings:
Brightness-50%
Contrast-50%
Gamma-0.75%
Digital vibrance-70%
Hue-0
CLICK APPLY

DELL Monitor settings:
Brightness-40%
Contrast-75%
Color>Custom Color:
R-97%
G-99%
B-96%
 
