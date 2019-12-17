Dell Dual Quad Core Precision Workstaion

I wanted to take advantage of the 8 available slots of memory in this Dell Precision 690. First fo all, it supports a total of 64GB, but, from my understanding it'll require riser cards only operating in dual channel memory mode when system has quad-channel memory support. I don't see myself using 64GB quite yet anyhow so I'm looking to purchase 32GB of fully buffered ECC RAM. Now I know that memory quality is something that you've always got to watch out for, but , can this be true? 32GB of memory for under 100 bucks? https://cloudninjas.com/dell-32gb-8...00f-fully-buffered-server-memory-upgrade-kit/ I see it in a few other places. Everybody says it works and backed with a lifetime warranty. See.. I find it for as much as this --> https://www.newegg.com/p/0RN-00GY-0...=ddr2_pc2_5300_4gb-_-9SIAKBE9EF4668-_-Product Does anybody have experience with Dell Precisions? Is there anybody that can point me in the right direction so when I make a memory purchase for my system I won't be left disappointed?