Dell Dual Quad Core Precision Workstaion

Discussion in 'Memory' started by stereomac, Dec 17, 2019 at 6:18 PM.

    stereomac

    I wanted to take advantage of the 8 available slots of memory in this Dell Precision 690. First fo all, it supports a total of 64GB, but, from my understanding it'll require riser cards only operating in dual channel memory mode when system has quad-channel memory support. I don't see myself using 64GB quite yet anyhow so I'm looking to purchase 32GB of fully buffered ECC RAM. Now I know that memory quality is something that you've always got to watch out for, but , can this be true? 32GB of memory for under 100 bucks?

    https://cloudninjas.com/dell-32gb-8...00f-fully-buffered-server-memory-upgrade-kit/

    I see it in a few other places. Everybody says it works and backed with a lifetime warranty. See.. I find it for as much as this -->

    https://www.newegg.com/p/0RN-00GY-0...=ddr2_pc2_5300_4gb-_-9SIAKBE9EF4668-_-Product

    Does anybody have experience with Dell Precisions? Is there anybody that can point me in the right direction so when I make a memory purchase for my system I won't be left disappointed?
     
    Blue Fox

    That place has terrible pricing. FBDIMMs are essentially worthless at this point due to how ancient they are (13+ years old at this point). You can get the same for $20 shipped on eBay, though I personally wouldn't sink any money into something that old. It's not worth the electricity to run something like that at this point.
     
    daglesj

    Yeah I had sticks of that stuff laying about all over the place. Threw most of it out recently.

    It's not a good idea running DDR2 ECC in this day and age. 90% of the performance is just heat! Seriously, this stuff cooks. I enjoyed running my dual T5400 workstation up to 2016 but it's like running a 1960's MOPAR. Fun for the weekend but it will kill your wallet if used day to day and won't go round corners.

    Go DDR3.
     
