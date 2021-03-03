Deep Rock Galactic - 4-player co-op mining/shooting

MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,669
I tried searching but found no thread for this game. It's currently on sale on Steam for $20, after a free weekend.


I picked it up today, and it's a lot of fun! Hopped into a couple of missions with randoms who were higher level but very helpful and friendly. It's basically a risk/reward class-based game where you go on different missions to mine minerals, repair equipment, guard a moving drill, etc. You get materials through these to upgrade perks and equipment, and there's level progression as well.

Seems to get regular updates, lots of stuff on the roadmap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top