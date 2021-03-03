Deep Rock Galactic - 4-player co-op mining/shooting

I tried searching but found no thread for this game. It's currently on sale on Steam for $20, after a free weekend.





I picked it up today, and it's a lot of fun! Hopped into a couple of missions with randoms who were higher level but very helpful and friendly. It's basically a risk/reward class-based game where you go on different missions to mine minerals, repair equipment, guard a moving drill, etc. You get materials through these to upgrade perks and equipment, and there's level progression as well.



Seems to get regular updates, lots of stuff on the roadmap.