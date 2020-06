at Bethesda's E3 conference today Arkane Studios, responsible for Dishonored and Prey, announced a new game: Deathloop...it's a first-person action game set on an island called Black Reef...the main characters are two assassins stuck in a timeloop, Groundhog Day-style, that begins again when they die...one wants to end the loop, one wants to preserve it, and both of them are out to kill each other...