Dead Island 2

evilsofa

No, a trailer for Dead Island 2 was shown at the Playstation E3 press conference yesterday.
 
TastEPlasma

I wish I could pick my finger on what it is exactly that was so disappointing about Dead Island, to me. The pacing maybe? I just couldn't seem to have any fun playing it.

Not even the tiniest bit hyped for DI2 over the trailer, went that route last time and got burned.

However, what I have seen of Dying Light does have me intrigued. Fast paced combat and lots of parkour and environment interactivity seems like it could make for a fun zombie game.
 
Brownstone

For a moment I thought that the trailer was about GTA 5 with zombies for PS4.

Looks great either way
 
shifty68

While dead island had one of the best trailers ever, the game it self was extremely disappointing. so im not holding my breath.
 
TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

shifty68 said:
While dead island had one of the best trailers ever, the game it self was extremely disappointing. so im not holding my breath.
Did you see The Divison trailer yesterday?
Reminded me a lot of the original Dead Island trailer.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Yeah...Dead Island had such huge promise and ended up under-delivering in just about every way. Will definitely wait for reviews/sales on this one.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Trailer was hilarious, but the first game was so god-awful. But I'm actually hyped for Hellraid, so go figure.
 
vikingod

I'm one of the four people that actually enjoyed Dead Island. It wasn't perfect, it got repetitive and annoying at times, but it was a fun game (especially for the $5 I shelled out for it). Hopefully they balance the second one better and throw in a few more guns.
 
Caelum Atra

I had a lot of fun with Dead Island. Tons of fun in fact and I recently re installed it
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

I enjoyed the first, i thought the atmosphere was well done especially with mod that enabled time progression with day night transitions. Hope they enable mouse control over the weapons by default this time instead of just clicking, it was fixed with a mod but without it combat is way to easy and boring.
 
seanclayton

Let's hope they get rid of those garbage MMO-style quest. Absolutely unacceptable. Kill this, kill that. Fetch this, fetch that.
 
MavericK

MavericK

vikingod said:
I'm one of the four people that actually enjoyed Dead Island. It wasn't perfect, it got repetitive and annoying at times, but it was a fun game (especially for the $5 I shelled out for it). Hopefully they balance the second one better and throw in a few more guns.
Had I paid $5 for it it wouldn't have been so bad. I bought it on release (not for full price, mind you) and the release was a total clusterfuck, and even after that the game had some pretty terrible bugs (throw weapons disappearing into the ground being a huge one). Even after all that, it still had core design issues, like the durability system and the extreme cost of repairing/upgrading anything (only to then throw the weapon and have it disappear due to the bug), and guns/ammo being really rare and useless to boot. It just made for a bad experience overall. They apparently had a pretty interesting analog combat system but only using a gamepad, and who wants to do that with a first-person game?
 
JoeOnePack

Pretty cool trailer. Played through Dead Island twice. Will definitely be giving this a shot.

Epic Wakizashi!!!
 
djoye

djoye

As clunky as the previous Dead Island games were, I still enjoyed them. They did a good job with the environment, as in, I could actually imagine the hot, humid tropical environment while I played the game. To me, immersion is very important and Dead Island at least did a good job at that. DI2 will likely be a quick purchase for me, especially since it'll be on UE4. If they don't add PhysX, the game might just be the smoothest-running Dead Island game.
 
rsbennett00

refraxion said:
I hope you're trolling.
No, but I should have specified that I meant graphics wise. I don't remember the gameplay of the first two but the AA on the third was so painful that I didn't make it out of childhood, so the gameplay might have been good.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Not that this is an Uncharted thread, but the controls in the first game just feel awful to me...I can't bring myself to finish it. I did pick up all 3 games on sale, though, so I might just skip it and go to the second one.
 
shifty68

rsbennett00 said:
No, but I should have specified that I meant graphics wise. I don't remember the gameplay of the first two but the AA on the third was so painful that I didn't make it out of childhood, so the gameplay might have been good.
I had the same problem with red dead redemption, gameplay was great but the AA was so damn bad i couldn't get past it.
 
rsbennett00

MavericK96 said:
Not that this is an Uncharted thread, but the controls in the first game just feel awful to me...I can't bring myself to finish it. I did pick up all 3 games on sale, though, so I might just skip it and go to the second one.
Didn't sony start giving away the third for free? Kind of a nail in the coffin...
 
Krenum

Krenum

polonyc2 said:
Dead Island 2 and a Saints Row game will launch as Epic Games Store exclusives, according to the Epic Games Store ‘Review of Performance and Strategy’ document from October 2019, made public during the course of the Epic Vs. Apple trial...

https://www.pcgamer.com/dead-island...e-exclusive-and-possibly-the-next-saints-row/
The first Dead Island was decent. It was pretty fun multiplayer. Saints Row has always been dumb. Well, Epic saved me some more money.
 
