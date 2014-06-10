Dead Island 2

vikingod said: I'm one of the four people that actually enjoyed Dead Island. It wasn't perfect, it got repetitive and annoying at times, but it was a fun game (especially for the $5 I shelled out for it). Hopefully they balance the second one better and throw in a few more guns. Click to expand...

Had I paid $5 for it it wouldn't have been so bad. I bought it on release (not for full price, mind you) and the release was a total clusterfuck, and even after that the game had some pretty terrible bugs (throw weapons disappearing into the ground being a huge one). Even after all that, it still had core design issues, like the durability system and the extreme cost of repairing/upgrading anything (only to then throw the weapon and have it disappear due to the bug), and guns/ammo being really rare and useless to boot. It just made for a bad experience overall. They apparently had a pretty interesting analog combat system but only using a gamepad, and who wants to do that with a first-person game?