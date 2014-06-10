Blade-Runner
Did you see The Divison trailer yesterday?While dead island had one of the best trailers ever, the game it self was extremely disappointing. so im not holding my breath.
Reminded me a lot of the original Dead Island trailer.
Guy at the end sounded like Jack Black
I'm one of the four people that actually enjoyed Dead Island. It wasn't perfect, it got repetitive and annoying at times, but it was a fun game (especially for the $5 I shelled out for it). Hopefully they balance the second one better and throw in a few more guns.
That was mean. The uncharted games were such crap.
I hope you're trolling.
No, but I should have specified that I meant graphics wise. I don't remember the gameplay of the first two but the AA on the third was so painful that I didn't make it out of childhood, so the gameplay might have been good.
Not that this is an Uncharted thread, but the controls in the first game just feel awful to me...I can't bring myself to finish it. I did pick up all 3 games on sale, though, so I might just skip it and go to the second one.
The first Dead Island was decent. It was pretty fun multiplayer. Saints Row has always been dumb. Well, Epic saved me some more money.Dead Island 2 and a Saints Row game will launch as Epic Games Store exclusives, according to the Epic Games Store ‘Review of Performance and Strategy’ document from October 2019, made public during the course of the Epic Vs. Apple trial...
https://www.pcgamer.com/dead-island...e-exclusive-and-possibly-the-next-saints-row/