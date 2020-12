[ ☠ ďęåđ ]ALIEN ISOLATION IS FREE EPIC!!!

GoldenTiger said: You can download it and copy the install folder to put back later the same way. Click to expand...

My understanding is that Epic can't guarantee that the launcher will see old games if Windows is reinstalled. So you're welcome to install on your dedicated games drive, but the Epic Launcher might still force a new download if you ever have to reload Windows.see: https://www.epicgames.com/help/en-U...ncher-detect-previously-installed-games-a3820 The fact that Epic won't bother to code a fix makes me skeptical to expect much from them.