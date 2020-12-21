[ ☠ ďęåđ ]ALIEN ISOLATION IS FREE EPIC!!!

I picked it up. Also, Epic store sucks. You can't download the game to store on your PC? what the crap?!
 
Krenum said:
I picked it up. Also, Epic store sucks. You can't download the game to store on your PC? what the crap?!
Yes you cn, mate! You pick a folder where it installs...well nt sure about alien isolation. Nt going to be near my pc for a while..:(
 
Krenum said:
Can you just download the game without installing it?
Well, it 'sort of' installs while downloading. Theres no installation. I know its weird😊but it 'bypasses' downloading and downloads and installs at the same time. It's so co fusing!!
 
UltraTaco said:
Well, it 'sort of' installs while downloading. Theres no installation. I know its weird😊but it 'bypasses' downloading and downloads and installs at the same time. It's so co fusing!!
Yeah, see with GOG & Steam, once you purchase a game, you can download it to your computer and save it. Its sucks that Epic wont let you do that.
 
is this game actually scary? Like FEAR? i've never played a game that actually scared the shit out of me other than FEAR, which I attribute to playing it as a kid. I don't scare so easy now.
 
mnewxcv said:
is this game actually scary? Like FEAR? i've never played a game that actually scared the shit out of me other than FEAR, which I attribute to playing it as a kid. I don't scare so easy now.
FEAR and this are very different in terms of scares. FEAR is very action heavy, and you have a fighting chance, with a jump scare sprinkled in here and there.

Alien Isolation, is very atmospheric, with a constant intensity that the alien can show up at anytime and kill you. It is way scarier than FEAR.
 
scojer said:
FEAR and this are very different in terms of scares. FEAR is very action heavy, and you have a fighting chance, with a jump scare sprinkled in here and there.

Alien Isolation, is very atmospheric, with a constant intensity that the alien can show up at anytime and kill you. It is way scarier than FEAR.
guess I'll be trying it at 3 in the morning with the lights off.
 
If you thought wittle ol "FEAR" was scary you'll probably shit your guts out with this game.
 
GoldenTiger said:
You can download it and copy the install folder to put back later the same way.
My understanding is that Epic can't guarantee that the launcher will see old games if Windows is reinstalled. So you're welcome to install on your dedicated games drive, but the Epic Launcher might still force a new download if you ever have to reload Windows.

see: https://www.epicgames.com/help/en-U...ncher-detect-previously-installed-games-a3820

The fact that Epic won't bother to code a fix makes me skeptical to expect much from them.
 
owkia said:
My understanding is that Epic can't guarantee that the launcher will see old games if Windows is reinstalled. So you're welcome to install on your dedicated games drive, but the Epic Launcher might still force a new download if you ever have to reload Windows.

see: https://www.epicgames.com/help/en-U...ncher-detect-previously-installed-games-a3820

The fact that Epic won't bother to code a fix makes me skeptical to expect much from them.
I get what you're saying but its a free game. If you have to redownload the game is that the worst thing in the world?
 
ssnyder28 said:
I get what you're saying but its a free game. If you have to redownload the game is that the worst thing in the world?
Well this applies to their paid games as well, so....

edit: and maybe, just maaaybe I'd be willing to pay for their games if I knew that I for sure wouldn't have to re download it every time I reinstall Windows. Interesting selling point, no?
 
owkia said:
Well this applies to their paid games as well, so....

edit: and maybe, just maaaybe I'd be willing to pay for their games if I knew that I for sure wouldn't have to re download it every time I reinstall Windows. Interesting selling point, no?
Just like other launchers such as steam used to work, you just start a new download, pause it, copy the old install to the download's folder and it picks it up.

How often do you reinstall windows nowadays by the way in any case :)?
 
GoldenTiger said:
Just like other launchers such as steam used to work, you just start a new download, pause it, copy the old install to the download's folder and it picks it up.

How often do you reinstall windows nowadays by the way in any case :)?
I'm simply pointing out a possible problem with their launcher. If it doesn't apply to you, move on. The more info the better, in my opinion. :)
 
MavericK said:
Yeah I think I own it on several platforms but I've never played it. Too spooky. Also, they have a VR mod...no fucking way, lol.
Ya I watched a VR site review that and they said it was extreemly well done. Maybe too well as who really needs to be eaten by a giant bug while trying to hide in clausterphobic spaces in realistic VR that that has a likelihood you will need mental care afterwords.
 
just played the first hour and a half... holy crap this game is amazing. I'm surprised how well it runs too- on the shitbox DV6 laptop in my sig I'm getting 25-40fps at 720P Ultra with CAS. Playable for the slow pace and it looks great for an older title.
 
Fantastic game. Best survival horror title ever, IMO. And better, it gets the Alien atmosphere right. Does this version come with the excellent DLCs with the OG cast?

Sega needs to come with a true sequel to this game, it's begging for one. The mobile pseudo-sequel, while decent for a mobile game, doesn't cut it.
 
harmattan said:
Fantastic game. Best survival horror title ever, IMO. And better, it gets the Alien atmosphere right. Does this version come with the excellent DLCs with the OG cast?

Sega needs to come with a true sequel to this game, it's begging for one. The mobile pseudo-sequel, while decent for a mobile game, doesn't cut it.
the 100% off deal doesn't come with any of the DLC, but there's also a 75% of sale on those until 7 January which brings the Nostromo expansions down to 99 cents each.
 
Not all games on epic require the launcher, some games do and some dont. for example, Ghostbusters, Arkham batman series to name a few, you can run directly from the .exe i believe.
 
