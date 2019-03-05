Days Gone - Out April 26th. Exclusive for PS4. 30 hours long. 6 hours of cutscenes.

Interesting you ask about Ray Tracing because I actually became a believer last night. I can't explain it well enough probably to sell it but I will try. First and foremost I was also going to buy a 2070 like yourself because I was shocked how much prices have gone up. I sold my 1080ti build last year and I stuck to console gaming, but now I decided to build a new PC but I didn't want to pay an arm and a leg for it. But then I was looking at all the benchmarks out there and the 1080ti was basically neck and neck with the 2070 in terms of performance for basically $200 more than what I paid for my 1080ti at the time. So I started looking for used 1080ti cards on Reddit and almost pulled the trigger a bunch of times... there was even a guy local to me on Facebook Marketplace who was selling a EVGA 1080ti FTW 3 for $450. I decided in the end to not buy it even though I basically had already scheduled to meet him after work to buy it from him, but an hour before our meet I cancelled for two reasons. One is that I only usually upgrade my PCs every 5 years or so and I do everything at once so if I am going to spend the money I might as well get whatever the latest thing is so I don't regret it a year or so down the road when more and more games are utilizing Ray Tracing. The second reason I didn't get a 1080ti again is because it's used... through experience I just always have had huge reservations about buying used technology in particular after getting burned too many times.



So I grudgingly bought the 2080 because there was no way in hell I was going to spend $1000+ on a 2080ti, and while I can game at max settings more-or-less at 1440p I was just overall disappointed in Nvidia for pulling an Apple and raising their prices as much as they did. In any case as far as the game itself goes... it was only last night when I finally got a few hours to play because my wife had a late shift that I REALLY appreciated the tech built into these new cards. There were about 3 places I noticed the unbelieveable detail in the game and how the lighting just upped the suspensions-of-belief-factor by 10:



I was walking up some stairs in a building that had like brick walls and the stairs were circling up and to the right... I was going up the stairs and it was night but there were some light that was shining on the walls from a candle near the top of the stairs and I just stopped and looked because in that moment I literally thought the scene was photo-realistic. It's hard to explain but I just stood there for like 30 seconds watching how the light defused across the wall and became darker the farther down the stairs I was, and when I got closer the light from the candle made these really believable details pop and reflect off the gun I was holding. It was really amazing.



The one other situation I will mention was during a train ride from the first open area to the next where I was in a train car and it's a train car that has small rooms in them for people to sit with sliding doors... and I was standing close to one and I was watching the shadows from the curtains and all the little things as the train was moving. I looked to my right and I saw a reflection of the window that was distorted enough through the wood to see it clearly enough but also blurry enough to understand that the reflection was off of some sort of wood... and I just watched the changing shadows and light movement through the reflection in the wood.



That was the moment I became a believer in the technology. I even signed up for EVGA's Step-Up program because at this point I can't even resist getting a 2080ti. There seems to be at least a month or two wait which will make paying the difference more tolerable rather than spending so much at once on a card. While I get good performance at 1440p with the 2080 I would like it to be a little better.