Stop using the drive to not mess it up any further. I'd recommend pulling a full disk image of the drive, and mess with the image rather than the original disk. Ideally, actually mess with a copy of the image and not the image, so you can copy the image again without touching the original disk. TestDisk and PhotoRec are your best bets for this job; I'd guess PhotoRec is more likely to work than TestDisk, given you've probably overwritten a large amount of the old filesystem metadata, so it's not likely to be as easy as bringing that back. But PhotoRec will scan the whole drive looking for pictures and other stuff. You're in for a long slog sorting all that out though. So do your future self a favor and setup regular backups when you're done with this.If it's super important, commercial recovery services exist, but they're expensive, and they're not likely to get all that much more out of the drive than you can; three letter agencies may be able to recover old data from sectors that have been overwritten, but it's not really feasible with sane amount of resources. Where the recovery companies shine is recovering from board level issues by swapping boards over. Drive Savers is, I think, the preeminent commercial data recovery service; if you call them, let us know how much they quote you to start, but it's going to be a lot.