Aegir said: I doubt there's someone paying attention to each order in such a way.

Three days shouldn't make a difference, if reported. I do hope OP is being honest, of course.

If OP is a legitimate person, then I hope it goes well. OP should try to get a replacement or the money back. Click to expand...

So Newegg opened a claim. They say it can take up to two weeks. I've been a Newegg customer since 2001-2002 and I have no reason to post something on [H] if I were trying to defraud Newegg or UPS. The "proof" I have is thin and the delay in noticing it is why I'm nervous. I don't think the box is obvious proof at all. Thought I'd ask if anyone else had a similar situation. I know I didn't get a CPU and the box was taped up when I got it.I opened the shipping box when I got it but didn't take the CPU out until I was putting together the system yesterday. The front of the box w/ the 10850 label was fine and that's the end of the box I opened. If I have to eat $400... man. I only do $3-4k per year with them so it's not like they'll bend over backwards.