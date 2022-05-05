Counterfeit Microsoft Peripherals on Amazon?

Hey,Has anyone else had this problem?I've been looking to buy one of those bluetooth Microsoft Arc mice that fold flat when not in use to put in my work laptop bag where I don't have much space.I just received my third one and just like with the previous two, each from different buyers, I received a counterfeit product in a shitty box with Chinese labeling and instructions.It comes in this shitty box (not mentioning Microsoft anywhere, despite the sale page saying it was a Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse)The Chinese instructions:And it doesn't even look like it is bluetooth. It comes with a USB dongle.Has anyone else had this problem?Getting a counterfeit product happens every now and then, but three times in a row from different sellers? That sounds extreme.It feels like Microsoft has lost control here.