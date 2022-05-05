Counterfeit Microsoft Peripherals on Amazon?

Hey,

Has anyone else had this problem?

I've been looking to buy one of those bluetooth Microsoft Arc mice that fold flat when not in use to put in my work laptop bag where I don't have much space.

I just received my third one and just like with the previous two, each from different buyers, I received a counterfeit product in a shitty box with Chinese labeling and instructions.

It comes in this shitty box (not mentioning Microsoft anywhere, despite the sale page saying it was a Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse)

PXL_20220505_173629846.jpg


The Chinese instructions:

PXL_20220505_173701808.jpg


And it doesn't even look like it is bluetooth. It comes with a USB dongle.

PXL_20220505_173731626.jpg


Has anyone else had this problem?

Getting a counterfeit product happens every now and then, but three times in a row from different sellers? That sounds extreme.

It feels like Microsoft has lost control here.
 
Amazon comingles inventory. Fakes show up a lot because they mix their stock with third party sellers'. Not surprising on easy items like you ordered that you've been bitten. Hence why I rarely order much from them. Poor cs, higher prices, mixed inventory, horrible search, tons of fakes, often delayed prime shipping nowadays. They've become an American alibaba.

.People who say Newegg is bad are hilarious when they say to order from Amazon instead.
 
