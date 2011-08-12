Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Mojo3k70 said: The breaker here is if valve will release free content/map packs like they do with the L4D series. Click to expand...

This might kill it for me.No, the breaker is if modding and freely distributable dedicated servers will still be available.If this is the case, the community will oblige and maps will appear. We won't need any valve map packs.One of the reasons CS has been so successful is because of the community aspect of it. Dedicated servers create communities, and automatically free downloaded maps from the servers keep people there.If they change this formula it will be disastrous, IMHO.I've been looking forward to a new CS for some time. CS:S has been great, but its been 7 years now. CS:S has been out for 2 years longer than the original CS had been out when CS:S was launched.