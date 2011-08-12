WorldExclusive
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2009
- Messages
- 11,062
Officially Announced Today:
http://store.steampowered.com/news/6059/
Announcement - Valve
Next Gen Console, PC, and Mac Release Targeted for Early 2012
Valve, creators of best-selling game franchises (such as Counter-Strike, Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, Portal, and Team Fortress) and leading technologies (such as Steam and Source), today announced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).
Targeted for release via Playstation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, and Steam (for PC and Mac) in early 2012, CS: GO will expand upon the team-based action gameplay that it pioneered when it was launched exactly 12 years ago (CS beta 1, August 1999).
http://store.steampowered.com/news/6059/
Last edited: