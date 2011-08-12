Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Officially Announced Today:

Announcement - Valve
Next Gen Console, PC, and Mac Release Targeted for Early 2012

Valve, creators of best-selling game franchises (such as Counter-Strike, Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, Portal, and Team Fortress) and leading technologies (such as Steam and Source), today announced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).

Targeted for release via Playstation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, and Steam (for PC and Mac) in early 2012, CS: GO will expand upon the team-based action gameplay that it pioneered when it was launched exactly 12 years ago (CS beta 1, August 1999).
http://store.steampowered.com/news/6059/
 
Hope this is good. Would love a new CS game. Source is great but I cant play it for more then 10minutes before I quit.
 
teletran8 said:
s this Direct X 9 lol?

They need to step up their graphics badly @ Valve.
If it's a new game mode/version on top of the current CS engine, there's nothing to see here.
CS has to be brought into 2011 visually, the gameplay is already great. Since Valve went multiplatform, they haven't been too eager to release or update PC classics.
 
oh wow, i'm actually very intrigued to see what info they will be announcing publicly tomorrow. i did not even know they were developing a new CS at the moment, but being the game that i was FRIGHTENINGLY addicted to during my college days, i am a little happy in the pants.
 
So all we've got on this is that tweet? And you're putting it up against MW3 and BF3? lol. I'd definately wait and see. If it turns out to be taking on those two games, then in my opinion they have ruined Counterstrike, it's should be a completely different game, as it is now.
 
Fuck yes. I still play Counter-Strike from time to time even after over 10 years of playing it. Can't wait for this.
 
Rossi~ said:
So all we've got on this is that tweet? And you're putting it up against MW3 and BF3? lol. I'd definately wait and see. If it turns out to be taking on those two games, then in my opinion they have ruined Counterstrike, it's should be a completely different game, as it is now.
More links and a Valve rep confirming CS:GO
http://forums.steampowered.com/forums/showthread.php?t=2053144

I already choose BF3. Now there are many people here and in other forums that will buy CS:GO, an alternative to BF3 because of Origin.
Some people may think CS:GO is a better buy because it uses Steam.
 
CS:GO is scheluded for Q1 2012 release AFAIK, so i don't worry about bf3 and mw3 stealing its share, i hope it will run in a brand new engine ( source is 7 years old by now, still much better than the heavily modified shitty q3 engine that cod games use ) good netcode - hit registry and gameplay focused on 5v5 as promised, no hats health regen and gay iron sights, just pure cs 1.6 gameplay with next gen graphics :D
 
SoFGR said:
CS:GO is scheluded for Q1 2012 release AFAIK, so i don't worry about bf3 and mw3 stealing its share, i hope it will run in a brand new engine ( source is 7 years old by now, still much better than the heavily modified shitty q3 engine that cod games use ) good netcode - hit registry and gameplay focused on 5v5 as promised, no hats health regen and gay iron sights, just pure cs 1.6 gameplay with next gen graphics :D
Pretty sure Black Ops' Zombies mode looks better than the L4D games...
 
SoFGR said:
CS:GO is scheluded for Q1 2012 release AFAIK, so i don't worry about bf3 and mw3 stealing its share, i hope it will run in a brand new engine ( source is 7 years old by now, still much better than the heavily modified shitty q3 engine that cod games use ) good netcode - hit registry and gameplay focused on 5v5 as promised, no hats health regen and gay iron sights, just pure cs 1.6 gameplay with next gen graphics :D
I hope it has good netcode, that was one of the biggest problems with css and the source engine in general, its awful netcode and hit reg, hence why 1.6 is still the better competitive game of the two.
 
want and I'd kill all of you to get it. Ingame of course...................................................................................................................................................
 
Nice! I wasted a lot of time with both CS and CS:S. I hope they expand upon the formula rather than making wholesale changes to it.

Hey Valve... how about you sneak some HL into your CS game there!
 
ooooo Even though I am a rocket launcher > all type of person I shall have to try this. Hope we get some good info today.
 
On the other hand.. this could be a game that Valve uses to try and win over the console crowds to CS with. I hope that's not the angle.
 
Carl said:
I hope it has good netcode, that was one of the biggest problems with css and the source engine in general, its awful netcode and hit reg, hence why 1.6 is still the better competitive game of the two.
Adjust your rates, all you have to do actually is put cl_interp 0.031 to autoexec.cfg, rate 30000 cl_cmdrate 66 updaterate 66 are the defaults since 2010 summer update.

http://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/Source_Multiplayer_Networking

Never had an issue with css hit registry past the orange box update :)

Plague_Injected said:
Pretty sure Black Ops' Zombies mode looks better than the L4D games...
I don't care if it looks better, l4d games are about versus - scavenge and custom coop maps, i've put to this day about 725 hrs in l4d2 and 225 in l4d1 if that's saying something.
 
Mojo3k70 said:
Valshistixol said:
CS with hats.
Outfits for sure. Likely in the same way BC2 does it now.
This might kill it for me.




Mojo3k70 said:
The breaker here is if valve will release free content/map packs like they do with the L4D series.
Click to expand...

No, the breaker is if modding and freely distributable dedicated servers will still be available.

If this is the case, the community will oblige and maps will appear. We won't need any valve map packs.

One of the reasons CS has been so successful is because of the community aspect of it. Dedicated servers create communities, and automatically free downloaded maps from the servers keep people there.

If they change this formula it will be disastrous, IMHO.

I've been looking forward to a new CS for some time. CS:S has been great, but its been 7 years now. CS:S has been out for 2 years longer than the original CS had been out when CS:S was launched.
 
I would love for this to happen. But i know for sure Valve is going to fuck it up terribly.

If they try to make the game anymore like TF2 i wont buy it.
 
Viper87227 said:
That's not necessary a problem for us. The press release says XBL, PSN, PC, and Mac. I would think (read: hope) Valve is smart enough not to force matchmaking on the PC version.
I would hope the same thing but L4D 1 and 2 are matchmaking games. Its hard to say. :(

http://eseanews.com/index.php?s=news&d=comments&id=9967

This does go hand in hand with this. I hope they do the right things.

http://www.cadred.org/Forums/Thread/153108/
http://eseanews.com/index.php?s=news&d=comments&id=9969
 
Sounds awesome. They did well with Source, rocky at first but solid after a short time. I am confident in this release.
 
German Muscle said:
I would hope the same thing but L4D 1 and 2 are matchmaking games. Its hard to say. :(

http://eseanews.com/index.php?s=news&d=comments&id=9967

This does go hand in hand with this. I hope they do the right things.

http://www.cadred.org/Forums/Thread/153108/
http://eseanews.com/index.php?s=news&d=comments&id=9969
L4D was a bit of a different animal. It still would have been nice if it weren't just matchmaking, but it was a co-op game, not competitive, and that makes a difference.

If Valve flew competitive gamers in from around the globe, they obviously have our interests in hand... who else has ever done this? Hopefully everything pans out like it should, but I think it will. The console kids will get their matchmaking, and the PC users can do things just as they always have. Guess we'll see soon. I'll buy it no mater what, I've been playing CS for nearly 10 years now, I'm not going to stop now.
 
WorldExclusive said:
If it's a new game mode/version on top of the current CS engine, there's nothing to see here.
CS has to be brought into 2011 visually, the gameplay is already great. Since Valve went multiplatform, they haven't been too eager to release or update PC classics.
I haven't played CS for quite some time. I loved CS, but after playing BC2 and other modern FPS's, I just can't get into CS anymore. If they could go with better graphics (dx11 path would be really nice) and have way better character animations and movements, I would probably get into CS again. But as it stands I just don't care for CS like I did 5 years ago.

ps, I miss Oilrig back in the beta days :(
 
