Counter-Strike 2 is official - Summer of 2023 - free upgrade to CS:GO

https://counter-strike.net/cs2

Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.

All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.

Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next!

Read on to learn more about some of the features of the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test.
Probably gonna launch around the Steam Summer Sale - June ~29thish ?
 
I skipped GO entirely TBH after being burnt out from Source and before

Getting a little itch to get back into it - player skins again at least if not playing

Hope for some zombie mod servers too 🤞
 
Screenshot_20230322-125515.png
 
Seems cool. I haven't played CS in literally about 15 years, but it's a game I've always liked and respected. Back in the late 90's and early 00's my roommates and I played constantly. It's probably why I don't really play FPS games anymore. Been there and done that.
 
At least valve still has a development team working on new stuff. If this was Left for Dead 3 or Half Life 3 the Net would be on fire.
 
Comixbooks said:
At least valve still has a development team working on new stuff. If this was Left for Dead 3 or Half Life 3 the Net would be on fire.
They must have noticed a 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000001% drop in CS:GO skin sales/revenue
 
I need to tell myself stuff like that has to be money laundering, so that I can still get up out of bed in the morning
 
Took them 8 years to port cs go to source 2 a engine that very much looks looks its age and it only happened because they were being pressured by competitors like valorant.
 
Sounds about right for Valve.

Let's be happy they heard anything at all from under that pile of Steam money 😔👍

Edit: It's like when you don't see your elderly neighbor for weeks at a time, then see them one day taking out the trash. At least they're still alive 😔👍
 
I'm not sure how well this will work out. If there is one thing CS players seem to hate, it's change, progress and evolution of games.
 
