Counter-Strike 2 is official - Summer of 2023 - free upgrade to CS:GO

https://counter-strike.net/cs2
Probably gonna launch around the Steam Summer Sale - June ~29thish ?
Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.
All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.
Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next!
Read on to learn more about some of the features of the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test.
