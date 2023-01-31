Corsair officially announces new RMx Shift PSUs (side-positioned connectors)

today Corsair officially announced the new RMx Shift ATX 3.0 line of PSUs, making it the "world’s first power supply with side-positioned connectors"...the RMx Shift series has four models with wattages ranging from 750W to 1200W...Corsair says it has tested the RMx Shift in "all current Corsair cases to guarantee compatibility"...tt should fit third-party cases as long as they're at least 210mm wide, providing enough side clearance to run the cables...



RM750x Shift - $149.99

RM850x Shift - $159.99

RM1000x Shift - $209.99

RM1200x Shift - $269.99



