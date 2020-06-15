Hola, tengo procesador Core i9 10980Xe, de la placa Asus X299 Ws Pro es lo mismo rapido a Asus Deluxe II Prime o Msi Creator? tengo dudar. por favor ayudarme. Gracias.
-------------------------------------
Hello, I have a Core i9 10980Xe processor, from the Asus X299 Ws Pro board is the same fast as Asus Deluxe II Prime or Msi Creator? I have to doubt. please help me. Thank you.
-------------------------------------
Hello, I have a Core i9 10980Xe processor, from the Asus X299 Ws Pro board is the same fast as Asus Deluxe II Prime or Msi Creator? I have to doubt. please help me. Thank you.