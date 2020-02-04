Cooling research

Hey guys !



I am a student at the University of Technology in Delft.

Together with a group of fellow students and researchers we are investigating a new concept of liquid cooling which seems be very useful for the cooling of ICT components and computers.

It works pretty much the same as water cooling, using a fluid for cooling, thus using a radiator and fans to transfer the heat out of the fluid.

The main difference is that you don't need a pump. The fluid runs using a specific physics phenomenon (I can't really go in detail here, sorry about that .. ) and temperature difference.

This means, the higher the temperature difference, the higher the flow of fluid.

And although we cannot reveal much about the actual working, its not capillary action or phase change (as used in heat pipes).

It does however require a special fluid to operate, which is a little more expensive than destilled water or any common coolants. Yet, we estimate that it will not be overly expensive (lets say over €50,- per litre).

So, no pump, (nearly) no failure and less noise ...

But still, sounds good right ?!?



We don't really have a prototype or anything yet, it's just theory and math that says that all of this should work.

Therefore, I can't say anything yet about pricing, we just don't know yet.



Now, here's the thing. We think the technology is up to it, but we are looking to get better insights into what properties make a good cooling system and what properties you value when buying a cooling system. What do you think a cooler should feature? What features should a cooler have? What would you want a product to be?

Furthermore, we are interested to see if you guys think it'll add something to the market or would you recon there is already enough products out there?



BTW, as we are researchers, we would like to use your replies in our research. We are not sure yet how we are considering doing this, but we will somehow attribute your statements to you of course (using your nick) (we are considering using screenshots or quotes). If you would like to be mentioned in a certain way or don’t want to be mentioned at all, please let us know, we will always follow up on your request.



And of course, if you have any general questions or remarks ...



Thanks for helping us !!