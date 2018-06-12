CONTROL (Remedy)

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Jun 12, 2018.
https://www.theverge.com/2018/6/11/17452006/control-reveal-trailer-e3-2018-remedy-quantum-break
Worth keeping tabs on.
So.....Sci-Fi Max Payne with women, gotcha.
Honestly looks like an unofficial sequel to Quantum Break.
For some reason I thought of Half Life 2 also when I watch the trailer.
I'd honestly prefer Alan Wake 2...but oh well...
Game looks like the superposition software benchmark. I like the FOV in this game usually you see that when you are in a outside environment not in close quarters or inside a building.
Seems like max payne with some wonky force abilities added on top. This is a clear case of less would be more. The telekinetic stuff is just a distraction in a game that would otherwise seem quite good.
94 questions with the devs:
I'm really starting to look forward to this. SP games might not be dead after all (I think I'll got for a walk)...
And another clip describing the powers you will control.
Hmmm this looks interesting, kind of like 3rd person Portal if you had the gravity gun too.
Is this actually for PC too or consoles only?
From the verge story:
We do know one thing, though: Control will be out sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
That has to be the most realistic flying I ever seen in a game usually you have just floating character with some movment of clothes.
Yeah, there are a ton of little effects that intrigue me- I hope this is good!
RTX Real-Time Ray Tracing Demo - GDC 2019
Check out this exclusive early WIP (work-in-progress) real-time ray tracing demo of Control on PC...Powered by GeForce RTX, part of the GDC 2019 showcase...In this video you can see examples of various real-time ray tracing techniques such as Ray Traced Indirect Diffuse, Ray Traced Indirect Specular and Ray Traced Contact Shadow...
OK, that's impressive and really good looking. Hopefully I can resist and stick with my 1080Ti.
Still not sure RTX is a killer app at this point but the fact it actually does something in a current game might make people who sprung for a 2000 series card a bit better.
Not having upgraded for 5+ years, I am gonna hold off to see what Navi looks like before I decide what GPU to buy for my new rig.
Another Epic store exclusive, AKA another game I won't bother looking at or consider purchasing.
Surprised Remedy made this move when they put Quantum Break on Steam because it wasn't selling on the Microsoft Store. One positive side of this is Epic is allowing me to save a lot of money this year. I spent more money than I care to admit on games last year.
the release date was revealed today by the Microsoft Store, which said in a product listing for the Xbox version that it will be out on August 27th...
Nice!
Little bit at TweakTown:
Aug 27th confirmed, and this trailer looks great. Love the projector bit at the end.
I'm really looking forward to this game. I love sci fi and the setting/level design looks friggin' awesome.
Quick impressions from a beta runthrough @ Kotaku
Found more screeenshots in 4k! Seems they are posting them (almost) every week. I hope this is good, it still has my interest for the creepy X-Files vibe...
Interesting write up over at Ars...
E3 RTX Gameplay Trailer...
big difference with RTX on...game looks flat without the ray-tracing effects...that shot at the :17 second mark looks night/day different when comparing RTX on/off...
Looks like they just used a bottle of tire shine on everything. i never really got that far with Quantum Break I mean not far after I escaped from the lab.
Valuable insight as always, thank you.
I hope they give options on the RTX effects, just like Borderlands did with the PhysX (siq?) stuff. A little was cool, but maximum looked silly and detracted from the visuals.
That's what I'm talking about. Looks like they have carefully set the surface properties on everything in the scene so it adds a lot of realism instead of just overly done reflections. I look forward to playing this next year.
Control - Story, Gameplay, and RTX Integration
Control PC First Look: The Most Impressive Ray Traced Game Yet?
Sweet mother of pearl that is looking beautiful. I hope it plays as well...
Love Remedy. Their games are always such high quality. Can't wait. Don't care for the storefront political bullshit, I want to play good games that interest me. I realize that the store is a bag of trash, but I want to support the developers for putting together masterpieces. We can't seem to win as consumers these days.
New article up at tweaktown, I can't see it but will so watch it on the bigscreen at home later!