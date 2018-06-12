CONTROL (Remedy)

Discussion started by Blade-Runner, Jun 12, 2018.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Jun 12, 2018
    Blade-Runner, Jun 12, 2018
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    Q-BZ, Jun 13, 2018
    Q-BZ, Jun 13, 2018
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    So.....Sci-Fi Max Payne with women, gotcha.
     
    Krenum, Jun 13, 2018
    Krenum, Jun 13, 2018
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Honestly looks like an unofficial sequel to Quantum Break.
     
    Blade-Runner, Jun 13, 2018
    Blade-Runner, Jun 13, 2018
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Jun 13, 2018
    Blade-Runner, Jun 13, 2018
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    For some reason I thought of Half Life 2 also when I watch the trailer.
     
    Krenum, Jun 13, 2018
    Krenum, Jun 13, 2018
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    I'd honestly prefer Alan Wake 2...but oh well...
     
    polonyc2, Jun 13, 2018
    polonyc2, Jun 13, 2018
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Aug 9, 2018
    Blade-Runner, Aug 9, 2018
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Game looks like the superposition software benchmark. I like the FOV in this game usually you see that when you are in a outside environment not in close quarters or inside a building.
     
    Comixbooks, Aug 9, 2018
    Comixbooks, Aug 9, 2018
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Oct 4, 2018
    Blade-Runner, Oct 4, 2018
    M76

    M76 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Seems like max payne with some wonky force abilities added on top. This is a clear case of less would be more. The telekinetic stuff is just a distraction in a game that would otherwise seem quite good.
     
    M76, Oct 5, 2018
    M76, Oct 5, 2018
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    94 questions with the devs:


    I'm really starting to look forward to this. SP games might not be dead after all (I think I'll got for a walk)...
     
    DWolvin, Mar 8, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 8, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    And another clip describing the powers you will control.
     
    DWolvin, Mar 11, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 11, 2019
    deton8

    deton8 Limp Gawd

    Hmmm this looks interesting, kind of like 3rd person Portal if you had the gravity gun too.

    Is this actually for PC too or consoles only?
     
    deton8, Mar 11, 2019
    deton8, Mar 11, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    From the verge story:
    We do know one thing, though: Control will be out sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
     
    DWolvin, Mar 11, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 11, 2019
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    That has to be the most realistic flying I ever seen in a game usually you have just floating character with some movment of clothes.
     
    Comixbooks, Mar 11, 2019
    Comixbooks, Mar 11, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Yeah, there are a ton of little effects that intrigue me- I hope this is good!
     
    DWolvin, Mar 12, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 12, 2019
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    RTX Real-Time Ray Tracing Demo - GDC 2019

    Check out this exclusive early WIP (work-in-progress) real-time ray tracing demo of Control on PC...Powered by GeForce RTX, part of the GDC 2019 showcase...In this video you can see examples of various real-time ray tracing techniques such as Ray Traced Indirect Diffuse, Ray Traced Indirect Specular and Ray Traced Contact Shadow...

     
    polonyc2, Mar 19, 2019
    polonyc2, Mar 19, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    OK, that's impressive and really good looking. Hopefully I can resist and stick with my 1080Ti.
     
    DWolvin, Mar 19, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 19, 2019
    deton8

    deton8 Limp Gawd

    Still not sure RTX is a killer app at this point but the fact it actually does something in a current game might make people who sprung for a 2000 series card a bit better.

    Not having upgraded for 5+ years, I am gonna hold off to see what Navi looks like before I decide what GPU to buy for my new rig.
     
    deton8, Mar 19, 2019
    deton8, Mar 19, 2019
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Another Epic store exclusive, AKA another game I won't bother looking at or consider purchasing.
     
    Krenum, Mar 20, 2019
    Krenum, Mar 20, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Surprised Remedy made this move when they put Quantum Break on Steam because it wasn't selling on the Microsoft Store. One positive side of this is Epic is allowing me to save a lot of money this year. I spent more money than I care to admit on games last year.
     
    Armenius, Mar 20, 2019
    Armenius, Mar 20, 2019
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    the release date was revealed today by the Microsoft Store, which said in a product listing for the Xbox version that it will be out on August 27th...
     
    polonyc2, Mar 21, 2019
    polonyc2, Mar 21, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Nice!
     
    DWolvin, Mar 21, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 21, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Little bit at TweakTown:
    Link

    Aug 27th confirmed, and this trailer looks great. Love the projector bit at the end.
     
    DWolvin, Mar 27, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 27, 2019
    Colonel Sanders

    Colonel Sanders 2[H]4U

    I'm really looking forward to this game. I love sci fi and the setting/level design looks friggin' awesome.
     
    Colonel Sanders, Mar 28, 2019
    Colonel Sanders, Mar 28, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Quick impressions from a beta runthrough @ Kotaku
     
    DWolvin, Mar 28, 2019
    DWolvin, Mar 28, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Found more screeenshots in 4k! Seems they are posting them (almost) every week. I hope this is good, it still has my interest for the creepy X-Files vibe...
     
    DWolvin, Apr 26, 2019
    DWolvin, Apr 26, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Interesting write up over at Ars...
     
    DWolvin, Jun 3, 2019
    DWolvin, Jun 3, 2019
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    E3 RTX Gameplay Trailer...

    big difference with RTX on...game looks flat without the ray-tracing effects...that shot at the :17 second mark looks night/day different when comparing RTX on/off...

     
    polonyc2, Jun 12, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 12, 2019
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Looks like they just used a bottle of tire shine on everything. i never really got that far with Quantum Break I mean not far after I escaped from the lab.
     
    Comixbooks, Jun 12, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jun 12, 2019
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Valuable insight as always, thank you.
     
    odditory, Jun 12, 2019
    odditory, Jun 12, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    I hope they give options on the RTX effects, just like Borderlands did with the PhysX (siq?) stuff. A little was cool, but maximum looked silly and detracted from the visuals.
     
    DWolvin, Jun 12, 2019
    DWolvin, Jun 12, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    That's what I'm talking about. Looks like they have carefully set the surface properties on everything in the scene so it adds a lot of realism instead of just overly done reflections. I look forward to playing this next year.
     
    Armenius, Jun 13, 2019
    Armenius, Jun 13, 2019
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Jun 13, 2019
    Blade-Runner, Jun 13, 2019
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Control - Story, Gameplay, and RTX Integration

     
    polonyc2, Jun 19, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 19, 2019
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Control PC First Look: The Most Impressive Ray Traced Game Yet?

     
    polonyc2, Jun 24, 2019
    polonyc2, Jun 24, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    Sweet mother of pearl that is looking beautiful. I hope it plays as well...
     
    DWolvin, Jun 24, 2019
    DWolvin, Jun 24, 2019
    BiH115

    BiH115 Gif Guy

    Love Remedy. Their games are always such high quality. Can't wait. Don't care for the storefront political bullshit, I want to play good games that interest me. I realize that the store is a bag of trash, but I want to support the developers for putting together masterpieces. We can't seem to win as consumers these days.
     
    BiH115, Jun 24, 2019
    BiH115, Jun 24, 2019
    DWolvin

    DWolvin 2[H]4U

    New article up at tweaktown, I can't see it but will so watch it on the bigscreen at home later!
     
    DWolvin, Jul 30, 2019
    DWolvin, Jul 30, 2019
