Control freeze on Rtx 3090 - is my card unstable?

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming

SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P





So after Battlefield 5 i run Control , 1440P Rt High. When level loaded i turned camera by mouse and game freezed for 3 second with gpu load 0%. After 3 seconds unfreezed and i was able to play. Is my pc unstable or it was game issue? Gpu is not oced.