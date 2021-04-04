Control freeze on Rtx 3090 - is my card unstable?

PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
So after Battlefield 5 i run Control , 1440P Rt High. When level loaded i turned camera by mouse and game freezed for 3 second with gpu load 0%. After 3 seconds unfreezed and i was able to play. Is my pc unstable or it was game issue? Gpu is not oced.
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
So after Battlefield 5 i run Control , 1440P Rt High. When level loaded i turned camera by mouse and game freezed for 3 second with gpu load 0%. After 3 seconds unfreezed and i was able to play. Is my pc unstable or it was game issue? Gpu is not oced.