Cyberpunk on Consoles: Bad to Rad

The newest blockbuster game will be running on no less than 7 different versions. Here is a look at performance/graphics for those thinking about getting the new game.PS4 / One S (and OG One):Simply awful. Not only is resolution goes down to 720p on these machines, textures take forever to pop in, and sometimes not at all. FPS is goes down to the 20s on PS4 and even lower than that on the base console.PS4 Pro / One X:Both have much better textures and resolution than the base consoles. Waiting for the DF review of the One X, but the PS4 pro still looks to dip below 30 fps at times.Series S:Looks to be more of an upscaled One S with a solid 30 fps. Screenshot below shows it doesn't look as good as the One X, at least in my opinion.PS5 / Series X:Obviously the best of the bunch, though still are waiting for a true next generation patch. Right now they are likely running upscale and/or higher quality versions of the PS4 Pro / One X versions. Both look to be mostly 60 fps with the Series X has an additional Quality mode that runs at a solid 30 FPS.