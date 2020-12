I have used phanteks and EK. EK's new solution is the most solid on the market right now. It anchors to the motherboard standoff. I know your not a fan of the company but it is a good product. Phanteks works, it is just kind of bulky. Lian Li charge too much but if you have a lancool 2 or another of their cases their solutions are the best looking visually, you cant even see the brackets.