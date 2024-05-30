Concord (PVP multiplayer FPS)

At least the characters have their preferred pronouns....just in case you are unsure.

1717123586332.png
 
The graphics in the cinematic trailer are amazing, but is it just me or do all the jokes and the story in the trailers completely fall flat?
It's like stereotypical bad hollywood writing but even worse. It has the quality of a school project. It feels like they blew their load on the graphics budget and then just had unpaid interns do the writing.


As for the actual game. Yeah, looks like a meh overwatch clone with consoled-down graphics.
 
So the industry is still trying to make the next great hero shooter with all the cringe dialog and aesthetic to try and attract Gen Z and Gen α? It will surely work this time.
sharknice said:
The graphics in the cinematic trailer are amazing, but is it just me or do all the jokes and the story in the trailers completely fall flat?
It's like stereotypical bad hollywood writing but even worse. It has the quality of a school project. It feels like they blew their load on the graphics budget and then just had unpaid interns do the writing.


As for the actual game. Yeah, looks like a meh overwatch clone with consoled-down graphics.
Click to expand...
This comment sums up my thoughts, exactly:
1717158452701.png
 
The strangest thing about this was that they did a bunch of world building in the little vignette. Then you see the actual game and it's an arena shooter that doesn't need a plot. I was hoping for some kind of space RPG and they hit me with the exact opposite.
 
Domingo said:
The strangest thing about this was that they did a bunch of world building in the little vignette. Then you see the actual game and it's an arena shooter that doesn't need a plot. I was hoping for some kind of space RPG and they hit me with the exact opposite.
Click to expand...
I think they're trying the Overwatch thing of telling backstory in the form of comics and other things, but with cinematics instead. I read that they're going to do one of those kinds of videos every week or so leading up to release.
 
Armenius said:
I think they're trying the Overwatch thing of telling backstory in the form of comics and other things, but with cinematics instead. I read that they're going to do one of those kinds of videos every week or so leading up to release.
Click to expand...

That's what they were saying in the breakdown. Still seems pointless to me. It's up there with fighting game plots. "XXX is a badass XXX specialist who came from XXX and wants to be the best fighter in the world by winning this tournament."
 
Domingo said:
That's what they were saying in the breakdown. Still seems pointless to me. It's up there with fighting game plots. "XXX is a badass XXX specialist who came from XXX and wants to be the best fighter in the world by winning this tournament."
Click to expand...

It worked really well for Overwatch. People were into OW lore for a while. Until they weren’t. Of course, it helps that OW’s lore was backed by a really fun game in a market that wasn’t already over saturated in hero shooters. And the writing for OW; while fairly generic, was done good enough to be a hook for some people. Concord seems to fit into almost none of those categories. Maybe the gameplay is really good, but everything else surrounding it is kind of meh so far.
 
concord_05 (1).png


Never mind the obvious nonsense (be in mind that I am typing this blind because my eyes have rolled so far back that I'm staring at my brain), anyone else see that they were trying so hard to mimic Guardians of the Galaxy with that trailer?
 
BurningBeard484 said:
Never mind the obvious nonsense (be in mind that I am typing this blind because my eyes have rolled so far back that I'm staring at my brain), anyone else see that they were trying so hard to mimic Guardians of the Galaxy with that trailer?
Click to expand...

the Cinematic trailer definitely had that GotG meets Star Wars Rebels vibe to it
 
Yeah my first thought on watching the trailer was discount Guardians game. I only knew it was a shooter game because people were comparing it to Overwatch so I watched it.

Overwatch's story is kinda dead at this point because Blizz cancelled PvE before OW2 was even released. They only put out the 3 PvE missions for $15 last year to make some cash.
 
Interesting, an 8700k or 2700x. Have they said when the beta actually is?
 
Ranulfo said:
Interesting, an 8700k or 2700x. Have they said when the beta actually is?
Click to expand...

The early access beta begins on July 12 through to July 14, with the full Open Beta taking place on July 18 through to July 21...players who have bought or pre-ordered any edition of Concord will immediately have access to the Early Access Beta and be given four extra codes to give to their friends
 
This game looks like COD Black junk garbage you can't just make a game today you gotta and expect it to do well. You need to reinvent the game there is so much competition.
 
Armenius said:
How can it be a letdown when nobody was expecting anything out of it to begin with?
Click to expand...
So much this. This game looks like it was made by a focus group of market research committees. It's pure, distilled, concentrated board-member puke. It's almost amazing how absolutely generic it is. like a perfectly smooth sphere it has NOTHING poking out that hasn't been poured over by hundreds of marketing research teams, broad demographic focus groups and investor relation PR people... it's actually impressive. if even one single more gram of edge, humour or originality would make it slightly interesting...
 
Tried the beta, forgetting the sociopolitical idiocy, the game was meh. It executed fine, the mechanics worked, though some were a bit weird, but was generic and bland. The art style, character design, and color pallet was just not to my tastes. It's not a $40 game imho, it's a mediocre free to play game that costs $40. Maybe those modern audience people will buy it.
It also requires a PSN account, so some will have an issue there.
 
vegeta535 said:
Yea pass just over the tags alone.
Click to expand...
Apparently the devs are scrubbing the tags....only realising now that this type virtue signaling is a massive red flag and radio active for most people.

Gorankar said:
Maybe those modern audience people will buy it.
Click to expand...
All the very smart journalists in the room are utterly dumbfounded as to why the modern audience is not playing it.
1724554923722.png

1724554980037.png
 
Last edited:
It is hardly surprising especially because it costs $40 compared to all the free to play hero shooter games out now. Toss in the obvious political aspects of the game, Sony being Sony with PSN accounts required, bland gameplay and it isn't going to do well.

Oh, and just like with Battleborn vs Overwatch in 2016 we have Valve releasing a invite only (that lets people invite all their steam friends) beta test of their new Moba shooter Deadlock on same weekend. The cherry on top being Overwatch 2 released Season 12 this week with a healer hero.
 
Ranulfo said:
It is hardly surprising especially because it costs $40 compared to all the free to play hero shooter games out now. Toss in the obvious political aspects of the game, Sony being Sony with PSN accounts required, bland gameplay and it isn't going to do well.

Oh, and just like with Battleborn vs Overwatch in 2016 we have Valve releasing a invite only (that lets people invite all their steam friends) beta test of their new Moba shooter Deadlock on same weekend. The cherry on top being Overwatch 2 released Season 12 this week with a healer hero.
Click to expand...

Yep. There is just nothing appealing about this game.

There isn't a single character they showed where I thought, "oh cool, I want to try those abilities", or "that's me", or "I want to get a closer look at her". I actually felt the opposite.

The one thing I that did get my interest in how amazing the graphics in the cinematics were, but the cinematics were ruined by the 9th grade group project quality of the dialogue and story.

The whole game is just corporate slop.

"Let's make a hero shooter because they're popular." Sorry but if it takes you 8 years to develop a game, you missed the hype window.

"Let's make characters fat and ugly and have non traditional pronouns because that's popular."
Lol. Lmao even
 
Armenius said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQB_2FF2G1o
Click to expand...


I curse you for reminding me this trash exists. :p

Ranulfo said:
Oh, and just like with Battleborn vs Overwatch in 2016 we have Valve releasing a invite only (that lets people invite all their steam friends) beta test of their new Moba shooter Deadlock on same weekend.
Click to expand...

Never even heard of it until now. I hope it flops hard to. Shame to see Valve be a former shell of themselves, the only good thing they do is Steam itself these days and maybe some of their VR hardware.
 
Fucking *ouch* man

Sony Live Service Shooter Concord Debuts to a Tragic 697 Concurrent Players on Steam​

IGN
 
It's funny. I see people seeing the news that the game is a flop and they're saying it's the first time they've ever heard of the game and it flopped because it had no marketing. That's not true at all. It had a lot of marketing earlier on. It's just that the game is so uninteresting that it had absolutely no word of mouth spread.
 
Good overview showing all of the character designs in one page view:

https://www.pcgamesn.com/concord/characters

Compare this to Apex, Overwatch, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Marvel Rivals, and almost any other similar game…. These characters don’t look fun or badass at all. They destroyed their own chances of success.
 
sharknice said:
It's funny. I see people seeing the news that the game is a flop and they're saying it's the first time they've ever heard of the game and it flopped because it had no marketing. That's not true at all. It had a lot of marketing earlier on. It's just that the game is so uninteresting that it had absolutely no word of mouth spread.
Click to expand...
Yup. Part of their advertising schtick was a series of animated story videos they released every week for the past couple months. It's had an aggressive ad campaign on Twitch for the past month, too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top