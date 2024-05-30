Concord (PVP multiplayer FPS)

Introducing Concord— a new PVP multiplayer FPS from Firewalk Studios coming to PS5 and PC
https://blog.playstation.com/2023/0...s-from-firewalk-studios-coming-to-ps5-and-pc/
Concord- Reveal Cinematic Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBnStS9d2xg
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jqQJhjf_3o
https://blog.playstation.com/2023/0...s-from-firewalk-studios-coming-to-ps5-and-pc/
Concord- Reveal Cinematic Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBnStS9d2xg
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jqQJhjf_3o