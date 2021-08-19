Computer Smashes World Record Math Problem

S

SecretStash

Gawd
Joined
May 27, 2017
Messages
620
Zarathustra[H] said:
Interesting, but wouldn't we expect this to keep happening?

You'd think every new and faster computer would keep smashing these records as time goes on, over and over again?
Click to expand...
Ha, no because every new and fancy computer is busy doing more profitable things like churning over massive amounts of user data
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,864
DAViS's high-performance computer was set up with two AMD Epyc 7542 processors coupled with 1TB of RAM, which isn't sufficient to hold all of the digits they were aiming to come up with.

that's a whole lot of digits
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top