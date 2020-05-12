Computer emergency, help requested

I was in the process of replacing the stock cooler on a Ryzen 3600 with an Arctic Freezer 34 tower cooler. When removing the heatsink from the motherboard, somehow the cpu came out of the socket along with the heatsink. I did not use excessive force in removing the heatsink and am still confused about how this happened.



A few of the tiny gold pins on the cpu were bent as a result. I assume the pins need to be straightened out in order for the cpu to function, correct? I believe these pins must fit precisely in to the tiny holes of the motherboard socket. I sure hope the cpu is not destroyed as it is only 2 weeks old. Would tweezers be a good tool to use to straighten out the pins? It looks like just 2 or 3 bent pins on the far edge and close to the corner.



Another problem is that the cpu is stuck to the heatsink. How can I separate the 2 without damaging the cpu? I was about to insert a knife in between and pry it off but am having anxiety about further damaging the cpu at this point.