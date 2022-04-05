Compare these GPU's - Do I accept?

Doing an RMA of this card: GeForce RTX™ 2080 WINDFORCE OC 8G -> https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N2080WF3OC-8GC#kf
I've been offered this card as a replacement: GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti EAGLE 8G (rev. 1.0) --> https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD-rev-10#kf
I'm told the 3060 Ti is at least 3% faster.
But the Gigabyte rep can't even tell me if this 3060 Ti is new or refurbished and if I'm not mistaken I think this EAGLE is an entry level 3060 Ti. So, do you accept the RMA or try to get a better graphics card from them? They will give me $930 CAD cash or this card. They don't have any other GPU to offer at this moment, but the fact that he can't tell me if It's refurbished or new has me feeling a bit unsure. I've been needing a new GPU since the summer of last year, maybe I should just go for the card instead of taking the cash or trying to get something better? What would you guys do.
