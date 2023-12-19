Comcast breached

erek
Cumcast got breached due to CitrixBleed
“The company says for an unspecified number of customers, hackers may have also accessed names, contact information, dates of birth, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and their secret questions and answers.
Comcast notes that “our data analysis is continuing, and we will provide additional notices as appropriate,” suggesting additional types of data may also have been accessed.
The notice doesn’t say how many Xfinity customers have been impacted, and Comcast spokesperson Joel Shadle declined to say when asked by TechCrunch. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general, Comcast confirmed that almost 35.8 million customers are affected by the breach. Comcast’s latest earnings report shows the company has more than 32 million broadband customers, suggesting this breach has impacted most, if not all Xfinity customers.
It’s not yet known whether Xfinity received a ransom demand, how the incident has impacted the company’s operators or whether the incident has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as required by the regulator’s new data breach reporting rules. Comcast’s spokesperson would not say.
“We are not aware of any customer data being leaked anywhere, nor of any attacks on our customers,” said Shadle in an email to TechCrunch.
Xfinity says it is requiring that customers reset their passwords and recommends the use of two-factor or multi-factor authentication — which the company doesn’t require by default — for all customer accounts.
Updated with additional comment from Comcast.”
https://techcrunch.com/2023/12/19/comcast-xfinity-hackers-36-million-customers/
