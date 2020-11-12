erek
"MAXON released Cinebench R23, this new version is now based on the latest Release 23 code using updated compilers, and has a minimum runtime activated by default (previously hidden in preferences).
https://www.maxon.net/en-us/products/cinebench-r20-overview/
- Test results can vary slightly because it's impossible to disable every background task of the operating system. These tasks are one factor that may have a slight influence on measurements. Also, modern computers and graphics cards dynamically adjust clock speeds based on environmental conditions like power and temperature. For instance, processors will reduce clock speed when running too hot to allow for cooling and prevent damage. With many modern processors, the reverse is also true. They are able to overclock themselves when the temperature is low enough. Therefore, a system freshly started in a relatively cool environment will typically run faster than the same system that has been performing benchmarks for several hours in a heated office.
- It is also possible to launch Maxon Cinebench with command line options. Please refer to your operating system manual on how to start an application using the command line. After the name of the application enter one of the options listed below. Maxon Cinebench will then be executed, run the specified test, then quit and display the result in the command line console. The result is not saved as a file.
- The following command line options are available:
- g_CinebenchCpu1Test=true - runs only the Single Core test procedure
- g_CinebenchCpuXTest=true - runs only the Multi Core test procedure
- g_CinebenchAllTests=true - runs all test procedures sequentially
- g_CinebenchMinimumTestDuration=100 - sets a minimum test duration of 100 seconds
- To get a proper console log on Windows, you have to add an additional command before the Cinebench executable name. Example:
- start /b /wait "parentconsole" Cinebench.exe g_CinebenchAllTests=true"
