Cellphone Radiation

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Uvaman2, Aug 22, 2019.

    Uvaman2

    Uvaman2 2[H]4U

    https://www.chicagotribune.com/inve...0190821-72qgu4nzlfda5kyuhteiieh4da-story.html

    Its an article about a study conducted by the Tribune.
    I think the most valuable part of the article is just how bad the safety regulations are:
    From the article:
    "Industry officials and manufacturers emphasize that before a new model can be brought to market, a sample phone must be tested and comply with an exposure standard for radiofrequency radiation. But manufacturers are allowed to select the testing lab — and only a single phone needs to pass in order for millions of others to be sold"

    I would call this a regulation veneer, and nothing more. It would cost next to nothing for more testing, this is ridiculous, but sadly expected.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Pretty much the same as UL (or 60601-1 or 61010-1 and many many other standards) for electrical electrical safety testing.

    This is how pretty much every product that is not a medical device, drug, car or airplane is tested unfortunately.

    At least in radiation testing N=1 has a little more value than in some other areas.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    sharknice

    sharknice [H]ard|Gawd

    Seems pretty reasonable to me. You can't test something already on the shelf because they can't sell it until it's tested, and if they send something to be tested that isn't representative of what they end up selling they're violating the law and can be held accountable.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Apple and Android wouldn't want any bad press on these phones would plummet I know a few people who died from brain cancer and it's on the right side of the head the side they used to talk on.
     
    Uvaman2

    Uvaman2 2[H]4U

    Exactly, which is why they should test after the fact.
    This is basically VW and their diesel engine emissions. Perhaps even worse. Car testing at least required VW to do some trickery, this level of 'regulation' needs nothing, just send a cellphone to the lab with software that creates less radiation, then ship units with jacked up radiation and power. No worries regulators heads are firmly under the sand.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Well, any form Electromagnetic Radiation falls off with the square of the distance, so, unless you spend an excessive amount of time with these devices right next to your head, this risk seems pretty minimal. Some people do this though.
     
    Uvaman2

    Uvaman2 2[H]4U

    I keep mine pretty much always close to my left knee. I guess I will find out when I get knee cancer...:unsure:
     
    grim4593

    grim4593 Limp Gawd

    That and this kind of testing gets pretty expensive. It is around $15k to test a handful of automotive electronic modules for EMC.
     
    seanreisk

    seanreisk [H]ard|Gawd

    There was a study that finished about a year ago that focused on long-term exposure to non-ionizing cell phone radiation in rats. The rats were exposed to near-constant doses of cell phone radiation, and they did develop higher rates of cancer. However, scientists questioned the validity of the study, and noted that the rats were also under an abnormal amount of stress caused by negative comments from Facebook feeds, specist bullying and a general lack of acceptance on social media.

    [Rat] "Some friends and I are out on the town, trying out some 2nd Street Pizza!" (with a picture of rats in a dumpster)
    [User] "Fuck off, Rat!"
     
    Dead Parrot

    Dead Parrot 2[H]4U

    Wonder if the testing included the WiFi and Bluetooth radios? And for Apple phones, the radiation from the Bluetooth earbuds stuffed into each ear? I figure the earbuds are low power transmitters but they are pretty much in physical contact with skin and for a lot of folks generate hours of exposure per day.
     
    Monkey34

    Monkey34 [H]ardness Supreme

    with the way phones keep getting thinner and the way many people still just lay the phone against their ears instead of being hands-free, I'd say the 5mm test is outdated.

    2mm is more like real world....enough for the thickness of the phone case between you and the transmitter.
     
    YeuEmMaiMai

    YeuEmMaiMai [H]ardForum Junkie

    i eat cellular radiation for breakfast....
     
    seanreisk

    seanreisk [H]ard|Gawd

    Completely off topic ...



    Please return to discussing cellphone radiation, so the admins don't yell at me (more).
     
    NickJames

    NickJames [H]ardness Supreme

    Guess it's a good thing I don't talk to anybody. :D :|
     
    Jagger100

    Jagger100 [H]ardness Supreme

    Yeah, I keep my phone in my pocket. Right next to my crotch. So yeah, there's that. :meh:
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Yeah, but when it is in your pocket the radios are in background mode on lower power and not blasting as much data as when you are actively using it.

    Even so, even on full blast, the power of cellphones EM output is so far below the levels understood to be safe that it is really a non-issue.
     
    $trapped

    $trapped [H]Lite

    I look at it this way...if corps are cool with lying about how x their product is just to get you to buy it, they sure as hell will never tell you that said product could increase your chances of dying from using it. Rule of thumb, if the CEO won't use it, consume it, or fuck it, he probably knows something you don't.
     
    NKD

    NKD [H]ardness Supreme

    this is not the reason. But I always hate talking with the phone next to my ear. Its very rare, if I am home, at work or in my car. Its either on car bluetooth or speaker phone. I really hate people in my ear lol.
     
    123Lanoix

    123Lanoix 2[H]4U

    why don't you just wear a wired headset when you're talking on the phone for extended period of time? Does anyone really talk on the phone long enough anymore for this to be a real issue? Most people are texting.
     
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    I don't see cancer as a possibility.. the spectrum and signal strength used isn't strong enough to break DNA bonds to allow cancer to form from repairs of the structures.
     
    westrock2000

    westrock2000 [H]ardForum Junkie

    There is more to this industry than Apple and Google. Every single cell phone in existence uses this (not counting Sat phones). Think about companies like Huawei that are on the backend. That's who is pushing the positive press about 5G. Not Apple or Google.
     
    ssnyder28

    ssnyder28 2[H]4U

    by breakfast you mean all day erryday right?
     
    purple_monster

    purple_monster Gawd

    android and iphones are some of the most successful and widely used products ever made. they are up there with things like "soap" and "sandwiches"/"air conditioning"

    these corps will send out death squads and start murdering lawyers and politicians and scientists before they ever admit cell use increases the risk of cancer by even just 0.01%. the $$$ settlements would destroy them. it just cant happen.
     
    $trapped

    $trapped [H]Lite

    There won't ever be $$$ settlements because almost everything you buy has an arbitration clause attached to its use. Guess who wins almost all the arbitration cases?
     
    raz-0

    raz-0 [H]ardness Supreme

    Hmm.. cell phones started going really wide spread in 1996. At 20 years to develop, a cancer would be classified as very slow onset. Gee look at those rates per 100k SKYROCKET.

    brain_cancer_rate.png


    Oh damn... that looks pretty damn flat if not decreasing. A sure indicator of a lethal plot by big business.

    FYI we passed 50% ownership by adults in 2002.
     
    Nenu

    Nenu [H]ardened

    Simples, dont use a mobile phone!






    Sent from my iPhone bollockwarp
     
    purple_monster

    purple_monster Gawd

    eh, its up in the air. you cant write up a contract that signs away your rights, no matter how much someone tells you they can. i live in a right to work state, and i also had to sign an arbitration document... saying they can fire you for any reason whatsoever(what about racism? is that okay now too??) and you are signing away your right to take legal action. i got a nice anecdotal im totally not making it up ;) where a lady at work got hurt when she fell down some stairs and they let her go, she sued for both wrongful termination and for the workplace hazard and it went something like this-

    HER: "im sueing you guys"

    COMPANY: "No you arent you signed this no more questions"

    JUDGE: "sounds like you are getting sued"

    i dont know the outcome but it definitely went to court. There is NOTHING in the system that prevents someone from getting sued because of arbitration. Theres nothing that pops up and says "hey dont listen to this person dont schedule that court date" to the court admin or whatever. If you get served you HAVE to show up to court or a judge must dismiss the case number, which they wont just because one side says "no u". its just an intimidation tactic because they know it will work to get a non-zero percentage of people out of their hair.
     
    motomonkey

    motomonkey [H]ard|Gawd

    You want to see cancer rates drop?

    Ban Tobacco. Agent orange the shit out of every patch of the toxic crap anywhere it grows in the world.

    We might get a few thousand extra deaths from cell phones every year, mostly related to people walking in front of a car while texting, compared to half a million tobacco related deaths just in the US. And no one gives a shit.

    yeah, I know, everyone is tired of hearing about it now. But raising hell about a non existent problem like cell phone related cancer, compared to real problems? Almost sounds like a red herring started by Big Tobacco.....
     
    123Lanoix

    123Lanoix 2[H]4U

    i bet the trend is going down because people actually talk less and hold the phone to their head for long periods of time like they did in the 90s. Now a days people just send text messages
     
    Krazy925

    Krazy925 2[H]4U

    Most of the stuff you sign would be hard to enforce.

    My non compete clauses aren’t real in my home state but I sign them because it makes the company feel good.
     
    Wat

    Wat n00b

    Just wait till the legal marijuana industry gets enough big companies to make it worthwhile to sue. Tobacco is so 1990s....
     
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    Nah, if I had to venture, Roundup which is on practically every food crop causes more cancer.
     
    123Lanoix

    123Lanoix 2[H]4U

    Roundup is so bad
     
    Wat

    Wat n00b

    Vitamin L kills more people than balloon accidents
     
    wra18th

    wra18th [H]ardness Supreme

    I normally have my phones on my belt on the lest side and a Bluetooth headset on my right ear. I hate holding a phone to my ear which is why I use a headset. In the office I take the phones off my belt and onto my desk. But the headset stays in my ear 16 hrs a day. Maybe it will be my demise.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    No. Its going down because the whole cell phone fear was a bunch of mass media fear mongering, just like Y2K or many other non-issues that the media makes people think are serious problems. It is and always was a whole bunch of bullshit.
     
    OnceSetThisCannotChange

    OnceSetThisCannotChange Limp Gawd

    It only took from 1973 to 2019 to get somewhere with Roundup.
     
    seanreisk

    seanreisk [H]ard|Gawd

    Cell phones, cigarettes ... Banning would not be necessary if we could just focus on curing cancer. /s


    Yeah, but a balloon ride doesn't make me want to kill myself.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    People really need to stop saying "cure cancer". Its as ridiculous a statement as saying "cure the common cold". There likely will never be a "cure all" for cancer because there is no such thing as a singular type of cancer. There is a ton of focus, and money, being poured into curing various types of cancer. Its not as simple as going "let's cure cancer tomorrow". Prevention might be the most viable "cure" for cancer for a long time and it is another area that gets a lot of research.
     
