Cellphone Radiation

eh, its up in the air. you cant write up a contract that signs away your rights, no matter how much someone tells you they can. i live in a right to work state, and i also had to sign an arbitration document... saying they can fire you for any reason whatsoever(what about racism? is that okay now too??) and you are signing away your right to take legal action. i got a nice anecdotalwhere a lady at work got hurt when she fell down some stairs and they let her go, she sued for both wrongful termination and for the workplace hazard and it went something like this-HER: "im sueing you guys"COMPANY: "No you arent you signed this no more questions"JUDGE: "sounds like you are getting sued"i dont know the outcome but it definitely went to court. There is NOTHING in the system that prevents someone from getting sued because of arbitration. Theres nothing that pops up and says "hey dont listen to this person dont schedule that court date" to the court admin or whatever. If you get served you HAVE to show up to court or a judge must dismiss the case number, which they wont just because one side says "no u". its just an intimidation tactic because they know it will work to get a non-zero percentage of people out of their hair.