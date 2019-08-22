Cellphone Radiation

https://www.chicagotribune.com/inve...0190821-72qgu4nzlfda5kyuhteiieh4da-story.html Its an article about a study conducted by the Tribune. I think the most valuable part of the article is just how bad the safety regulations are: From the article: "Industry officials and manufacturers emphasize that before a new model can be brought to market, a sample phone must be tested and comply with an exposure standard for radiofrequency radiation. But manufacturers are allowed to select the testing lab — and only a single phone needs to pass in order for millions of others to be sold" I would call this a regulation veneer, and nothing more. It would cost next to nothing for more testing, this is ridiculous, but sadly expected.