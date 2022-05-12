Case popping noises

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,596
Hi,its pc:

12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73

2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600

RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte

Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4

SEASONIC 1300 PX PRIME PLATINUM

Cooler Master Cosmos C700P


It sounds just like when stuff is extending and thus makes a sort of cracking noise. Like your house or wooden stairs sometimes make it.

This mainly happens during/while heavy gaming .

I dunno what exactly makes the sound but the cause definitely seems to come from increased temperatures. Maybe the glass side panel of case?

Is this normal? I am scared when i am hearing that when is loud for brief moment.

Temps of gpu is 60C ,cpu 50-60C
 
