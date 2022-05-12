Case popping noises

Hi,its pc:



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4



SEASONIC 1300 PX PRIME PLATINUM



Cooler Master Cosmos C700P





It sounds just like when stuff is extending and thus makes a sort of cracking noise. Like your house or wooden stairs sometimes make it.



This mainly happens during/while heavy gaming .



I dunno what exactly makes the sound but the cause definitely seems to come from increased temperatures. Maybe the glass side panel of case?



Is this normal? I am scared when i am hearing that when is loud for brief moment.



Temps of gpu is 60C ,cpu 50-60C