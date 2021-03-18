Can you install a Ryzen 3600 into a powered on computer socket without damaging it?

Yes, yes you can. I know this question has been on everyone's minds, but according to my mishap... er "experiment" this weekend, you can in fact turn on your computer with power to the motherboard, and then insert the CPU into the socket with no ill effect. Your CPU should come out unscathed and work fine. Experts still recommend that you put together your computer without having it powered on, but luckily some engineer kept in mind retards like me and apparently designed these systems to be mostly idiot proof.

Test system:
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
Motherboard: MSI B450 tomahawk max
PSU: Cheap 500W thermaltake
Memory: Misc. 3600MHz DDR4 2 x 8GB sticks
1TB Samsung 860 Evo
 
there is still a chance you could kill it, but if you drop it in as normal, should be fine. If you put some pins in and not others, and left it like that, it could potentially pull extra amps through power and ground pins that are usually running in tandem with other power and ground pins, and burn out a power trace or something. But given that the board was in a no post situation, it wasn't calling on the cpu to do any real work. I think removing a cpu from a running system would be a lot worse than installing one in a powered motherboard.
 
Andrew_Carr said:
Yup. I was doing a cpu free bios flash and then my brain went on auto-pilot and I dropped it into the motherboard after the BIOS flash was complete, but I forgot to turn off the power first.
Well, I'm glad it worked out with no ill effects.
 
