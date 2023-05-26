Can someone tell me how to install snap on Linux Mint?

Deadjasper

All the instructions I've found via Google are garbage, they don't work? :dead:

sparkey@sparkey-X9SRH-7F-7TF:~$ sudo apt install snapd
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree... Done
Reading state information... Done
Package snapd is not available, but is referred to by another package.
This may mean that the package is missing, has been obsoleted, or
is only available from another source

E: Package 'snapd' has no installation candidate
 
Hmmm, maybe I don't want to install snap. I'm trying to find a replacement for the shitty text editor that comes Mint. I like the looks of Notepad ++ and it installs via snap.
Is there another good text editor for Linux?

TIA

And thanks guys for the link. Now I know what's going on.
 
Pretty sure I just use pluma.

What comes with mint these days?
 
