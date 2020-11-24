Can I Play Original Oculus Rift Games On An Oculus Quest 2 Using Oculus Link?

I own the original Oculus Rift and I just bought an Oculus Quest 2 (it hasn't arrived yet) thinking that I could plug it in to my computer using Oculus Link and I'd already have an existing library of titles to play considering all the games I purchased for my Oculus Rift. Unfortunately I just learned that they have two separate stores and I may not be able to play my Rift library. Am I going to have to re-buy all my games like Beat Saber, Arktica 1, Knock Out League Boxing etc... if I want to play them on the Quest 2 while wired (using Oculus Link) and will the more graphically advanced games on the Rift store like Wrath work on the quest when it's plugged in to my PC (Using Oculus Link)?