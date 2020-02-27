Build Check 3950x

I had posted here a while back with a review of a 3960x build I was going to make. After listening to the suggestions, and going back and forth for quite some time I decided that even though I'm using the machine for Lightroom, Photoshop, and some video rendering the 3960x was just overkill. The price is literally double with the 3950x on sale, and LR performance is maybe 20% better, PS performance is slightly worse, gaming performance is worse, and video rendering is about 25% better, but I don't do that often. So with that in mind, I decided on a 3950x build and wanted to check here for any feedback. Note that the video card is cheap until the 3080 ti is released. All told I'm getting double the M.2 space, a 6 TB for additional cold storage, and eventually a 3080 ti (instead of the 2080 super for the 3960x build) and it'll still be about 400 bucks cheaper. I'm going to roll that into a Synology NAS system.
PCPartPicker Part List
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 3.5 GHz 16-Core Processor
CPU Cooler: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM SE 63 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler
Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 AORUS ULTRA ATX AM4 Motherboard
Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws V 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 Memory
Storage: Sabrent Rocket 4.0 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Storage: *Sabrent Rocket 4.0 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Storage: Seagate Barracuda 6 TB 3.5" 5400RPM Internal Hard Drive
Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB XC HYBRID GAMING Video Card
Case: Fractal Design Meshify S2 ATX Mid Tower Case
Power Supply: Corsair 760 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM 64-bit
Case Fan: Corsair ML120 Pro LED Blue 75 CFM 120 mm Fan
Case Fan: Corsair ML120 Pro LED Blue 75 CFM 120 mm Fan
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-02-27 09:40 EST-0500
