Build Check 3950x

I had posted here a while back with a review of a 3960x build I was going to make. After listening to the suggestions, and going back and forth for quite some time I decided that even though I'm using the machine for Lightroom, Photoshop, and some video rendering the 3960x was just overkill. The price is literally double with the 3950x on sale, and LR performance is maybe 20% better, PS performance is slightly worse, gaming performance is worse, and video rendering is about 25% better, but I don't do that often. So with that in mind, I decided on a 3950x build and wanted to check here for any feedback.All told I'm getting double the M.2 space, a 6 TB for additional cold storage, and eventually a 3080 ti (instead of the 2080 super for the 3960x build) and it'll still be about 400 bucks cheaper. I'm going to roll that into a Synology NAS system.