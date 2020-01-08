3960x build check

I'm going for max performance in LightRoom / Photoshop and then some minor video rendering and gaming. When I do game on this I want near-max performance on the latest generation of games, although I don't game that often. Single monitor setup for now; 4k 27" IPS. I already have a monitor and bulk storage so that's not in the build. I haven't built a machine in the past 5 years, so I'm a bit out of the loop on compatibility; I think what I have below in the list will work together though. Can anyone tell me if there's any issues with fitting the components in the case together? Or how I can find out if there is an issue? For the memory I went 3600/16, although I think it's mismatched (timings are 16-19-19). That'd be the first upgrade, I'd go with Royal series or something 16-16-16. I also may go with a Meshify case, I haven't decided that yet. I don't want to go with a custom loop for the water cooling at this time. Any thoughts/critiques/suggestions? PCPartPicker Part List CPU: AMD Threadripper 3960X 3.8 GHz 24-Core Processor CPU Cooler: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler Thermal Compound: Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut 5.5 g Thermal Paste Motherboard: Asus Prime TRX40-Pro ATX sTRX4 Motherboard Memory: G.Skill Trident Z Neo 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 Memory Storage: Corsair MP600 Force Series Gen4 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8 GB FTW3 HYBRID GAMING Video Card Case: Corsair Crystal 570X RGB ATX Mid Tower Case Power Supply: Corsair 750 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM 64-bit Custom: Corsair TR4 Mounting Bracket Kit Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-01-08 11:46 EST-0500