3960x build check

I'm going for max performance in LightRoom / Photoshop and then some minor video rendering and gaming. When I do game on this I want near-max performance on the latest generation of games, although I don't game that often. Single monitor setup for now; 4k 27" IPS. I already have a monitor and bulk storage so that's not in the build.I haven't built a machine in the past 5 years, so I'm a bit out of the loop on compatibility; I think what I have below in the list will work together though. Can anyone tell me if there's any issues with fitting the components in the case together? Or how I can find out if there is an issue?For the memory I went 3600/16, although I think it's mismatched (timings are 16-19-19). That'd be the first upgrade, I'd go with Royal series or something 16-16-16. I also may go with a Meshify case, I haven't decided that yet.I don't want to go with a custom loop for the water cooling at this time.Any thoughts/critiques/suggestions?Corsair TR4 Mounting Bracket Kit