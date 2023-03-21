Bigscreen Beyond - µOLED 2560x2560 per eye - SteamVR Direct HDM

Tiny size and weight - 127 grams, 24 mm x 143.1 mm x 52.4 mm

µOLED on Silicon Display Technology - 2560x2560 per eye @ 90Hz (w/ lossless DSC compression) or 75Hz uncompressed

Pancake Optics for clearer image and larger sweet spot

Personalized replaceable face gasket which is molded to your own face scan (Apple FaceID compatible device required)

IPD is not adjustable on-the-fly, but rather uses plates which space the optical modules from 58-72mm

Thin, lightweight 5m USB-C cable and additional USB-C 2.0 accessory port with 500mA

Includes a 28g softstrap or can purchase a $99 audio strap (looks like Koss Portapro's?)

Optional prescription lens adapters can be added which attach via magnets directly to the lenses

Native SteamVR Tracking but no controllers included. Intended to be used with your existing Valve Knuckles or other SteamVR compatible controllers

I am excited for the next generation of HMDs featuring µOLED display technology. One of the first to launch will be the Bigscreen Beyond, with 2560x2560 resolution per eye, designed for PCVR with SteamVR Direct mode and lighthouse tracking.STATS:Will you be purchasing the Bigscreen Beyond? I already made my reservation day one, but am still keeping an eye out for another µOLED HMD, the Shiftall Meganex which is supposed to be launching March-April 2023.