OFaceSIG said: Go to a decent site like hardforum and the ads are barely visible. Click to expand...

This. I left hardocp whitelisted because their ads were not obtrusive, and were curated. Most sites have very intrusive ads though. And no, to the guy talking about ukranian donkey porn, I don't browse that kind of thing. One time I had an alert on Hotmail on my inbox page from a bad ad.However, on mobile ads leech data pools and are full screen, autoplaying videos etc. On desktop I have had bad ads try to infect in the past, so I leave my blocker on for most sites. It sucks because it does dump a major source of a site's income which I sympathize with.