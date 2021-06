Gabe3 said: I'd like to see vietnam. carrying tanks with choppers, radio in the jeeps... those were the days. I feel like I've gotten my modern era fix with cod. future could be cool too. 2142 was interesting Click to expand...

I was a huge fan of Battlefield: Vietnam, it stands out as one of my favorite Battlefield games. That said, I hate the way modern multiplayer FPS's have ruined the historical era. BF1 and BF5 were both wonderful settings, settings that the gameplay did not fit. In WWI, almost everyone was running around with bolt action rifles. Semi-auto and automatic weapons were rare, and mostly existed as prototypes or very large suppression type weapons. Weapon customization didn't exist. These things make the pacing and gunplay totally unfitting for the setting. Even in WW2, semi-auto and automatic weapons had become accessible to infantry units, but were somewhat of a rarity. Your average soldier was still running around with a bolt action rifle. There was a massive demand for weaponry in WW2, and bolt action rifles already existed in huge numbers hot off WW1, and were significantly cheaper and faster to make, as well as more reliable and serviceable in the field, than their newer semi-auto and automatic alternatives. Still, in WW2 I give a pass because these weapons did exist, and were common... but fancy optics and red dot's and shit... nope. Much like the (semi)autos of WWI, they existed, but they were basically prototypes. Optics would have been incredibly simple, and often permanently affixed to a weapon built for sniping (and would have been extremely rare). Beyond that, it was all irons. Nobody was strapping experimental red dots do their Thompsons. Nobody. For me, this ruins the setting. If I want a game that plays like a modern game, ill play a modern game. When I play a historical shooter, I want it to play like a historical shooter, not a modern shooter with a historical skin. Vietnam is no different. Even though it saw the birth of the modern assault rifle, there would have been very little customization going on, due to cost and availability. Once again, nobody running around with red dots.I would have loved a faithful recreation of 1942, and I'd equally love a faithful recreation of Vietnam. But those days are gone. The Call of Duty kids need to be able to be able to put six attachments on their gun and then give it hot pink tiger stripes or else there's no fun to be had... and that's why we'll never see a mainstream, accurate historical shooter again. They'll either be modernized to be mainstream, or they'll be niche to be accurate. Never both.