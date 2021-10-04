Bad Day for Facebook: Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger all Down amid Whistleblower News

Zarathustra[H] said: I think you might need more than a month. You'd have a lot of withdrawals to get over. Click to expand...

Oh, the 30 day period isn't intended to destroy or remove everyone from social media. There is some good that can come from social media and I believe people should have the option of using it even if it's horrible for their health. 30 days should be enough to knock quite a few people back to their senses and give them a taste of real life again rather than digital life.I find it likely many people would find real life more enjoyable and rewarding in the long run and either limit or quit social media. Not only would this help their mental and possibly physical health it would loosen the stranglehold social media has over so many people. Fewer people using social media will reduce social media company power. It's also likely to be a slap in the face of those who choose to go back to social media full time. They won't have as many people "following" them which will disenchant some of them.Sure, a great many people would flock back to social media running their lives but for a lot of others it would be an eye opening experience. Depending on age they could once again experience the world as it really is or it may even be their first time experiencing the real world.