Bad Day for Facebook: Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger all Down amid Whistleblower News

Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,133
Apparently oculus doesnt work either? Not sure as I dont have one but that certainly cements the reason why i dont have one haha.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,702
Markus Guitarus said:
I haven't tried my Quest 2 yet, but I'd think the installed apps should work, just as if you were playing offline. If they don't, then that is a big bunch of bullshit.
Click to expand...
A lot of even local single player games require always connected online access in order to work these days, which is total bullshit.

I have no idea if the titles on Oculus are like that. No personal experience.
 
M

Markus Guitarus

n00b
Joined
Sep 9, 2021
Messages
8
Zarathustra[H] said:
A lot of even local single player games require always connected online access in order to work these days, which is total bullshit.

I have no idea if the titles on Oculus are like that. No personal experience.
Click to expand...
I've had no trouble playing any of my single player Oculus games offline. I took it camping (yeah yeah, I don't know how to properly enjoy nature) and it worked fine.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
27,902
Detailed personal information on 1.5 billion users is now up for sale.

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1445090512101384195
https://www.privacyaffairs.com/facebook-data-sold-on-hacker-forum/

1633373641006.png
 
S

SmokeRngs

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2008
Joined
Aug 9, 2001
Messages
17,378
Zarathustra[H] said:
I think you might need more than a month. You'd have a lot of withdrawals to get over.
Click to expand...
Oh, the 30 day period isn't intended to destroy or remove everyone from social media. There is some good that can come from social media and I believe people should have the option of using it even if it's horrible for their health. 30 days should be enough to knock quite a few people back to their senses and give them a taste of real life again rather than digital life.

I find it likely many people would find real life more enjoyable and rewarding in the long run and either limit or quit social media. Not only would this help their mental and possibly physical health it would loosen the stranglehold social media has over so many people. Fewer people using social media will reduce social media company power. It's also likely to be a slap in the face of those who choose to go back to social media full time. They won't have as many people "following" them which will disenchant some of them.

Sure, a great many people would flock back to social media running their lives but for a lot of others it would be an eye opening experience. Depending on age they could once again experience the world as it really is or it may even be their first time experiencing the real world.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,458
My Monday coping strategy involves cute cat videos and funny memes and I am having issues enough with having to give up coffee, my skin is getting itchy...
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,702
undertaker2k8 said:
Amen, Suckerberg's sick children need to be regulated out of existence. Too Demented To Survive.
Click to expand...

If you think about it though, a forum, like this one, is only a hop skip and a jump away from a social media site like Facebook.

I mean, a forum is better structured for writing more in depth posts, and it is more highly focused on a narrow subset of topics, but while there is a lot of feeling superior in here and looking down on Facebook, in the grand scheme of things it fills many of the same purposes, communicating, sharing information, bragging with pictures, arguing with strangers, etc. etc.

Are we really that much better? I don't think it is a stretch to call a forum a form of social media for those who don't like the limitations of mainstream social media.
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,883
Hope society hold together after a world of keyboard warriors and karens are released upon it. I've already loaded up on tp. If you own FB stock... dump it while you can. heh
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,133
Gonna have to go back to "I dare you!" instead of #sillychallenge.

i better stock up on ammo and ramen
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,423
Zarathustra[H] said:
Facebook went down this morning and is still down as we are speaking.
Click to expand...
I was speeking about the whistler blower allegation:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/articl...ore-political-manipulation-whistleblower-memo
Posted on September 14, 2020, at 3:36 p.m. ET
https://www.washingtonpost.com/poli...y-lawmakers-probe-whistleblowers-revelations/

https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/facebook-whistleblower-hearing
https://theglobalherald.com/news/facebook-execs-under-fire-over-whistleblower-revelations/

it was everywhere in the news.
 
djoye

djoye

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
2,964
I haven't been able to share pictures of text, links to random news sites, or share other Facebook posts all day! How will people know that I'm a muppet!?
 
D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,863
Armenius said:
Probably too late to dump it depending on when you got in.
Click to expand...

Actually seems more like a good time to buy the stock. I wouldn't personally, for the same reason I don't like the idea of putting on dirty underwear- even if you profited from FB stock increasing, you lose.

But the broom waving about a "social media break is what these kids need!" is as laughable as any single molecule in a river changing direction before going over the waterfall. There's too much force and inertia and the only thing that could change FB or Instagram or Twitter would be some variations of them even more reprehensible.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,458
LukeTbk said:
I was speeking about the whistler blower allegation:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/articl...ore-political-manipulation-whistleblower-memo
Posted on September 14, 2020, at 3:36 p.m. ET
https://www.washingtonpost.com/poli...y-lawmakers-probe-whistleblowers-revelations/

https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/facebook-whistleblower-hearing
https://theglobalherald.com/news/facebook-execs-under-fire-over-whistleblower-revelations/

it was everywhere in the news.
Click to expand...
Those are old ones, there are new ones from a week or 2 ago that have caused the Senate to start calling in their security heads and various department heads into closed or private sessions.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
27,902
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,423
Lakados said:
Those are old ones, there are new ones from a week or 2 ago that have caused the Senate to start calling in their security heads and various department heads into closed or private sessions.
Click to expand...
Yes thus my 2 weeks and not today comments (the link are September 2021, not olds).
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,385
Zarathustra[H] said:
If you think about it though, a forum, like this one, is only a hop skip and a jump away from a social media site like Facebook.

I mean, a forum is better structured for writing more in depth posts, and it is more highly focused on a narrow subset of topics, but while there is a lot of feeling superior in here and looking down on Facebook, in the grand scheme of things it fills many of the same purposes, communicating, sharing information, bragging with pictures, arguing with strangers, etc. etc.

Are we really that much better? I don't think it is a stretch to call a forum a form of social media for those who don't like the limitations of mainstream social media.
Click to expand...

Forums were around for a good decade or more before Social Media really took off, and during that time they didn't really cause any issues.

I think part of it is that there are so many different forums. There was never one large singular forum that held a monopoly the way Facebook does.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,458
LukeTbk said:
Yes thus my 2 weeks and not today comments.
Click to expand...
Sorry the time stamp you put on there was for 2020, started clicking into the links and it made more sense. But they have the new ones from Oct 3'rd, paired up with the reports showing that the top US political, evangelical, and COVID "Information" sites are still being operated by Russian Trolls.
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,423
Lakados said:
Sorry the time stamp you put on there was for 2020, started clicking into the links and it made more sense. But they have the new ones from Oct 3'rd, paired up with the reports showing that the top US political, evangelical, and COVID "Information" sites are still being operated by Russian Trolls.
Click to expand...
Ok I thought 60 minutes simply made a tv version (and the unknown whistleblower becoming known) of already made public allegation, but I imagine it was filled with new stuff has well.
 
M

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
3,332
cybereality said:
Forums are basically the original internet (aka BBS systems). As far as I know, they haven't caused mass societal problems like social media has in recent years.
Click to expand...

Indeed they do not. Forums are much slower and whatever is posted in them do not spread like wildfire uncontrollably and get shared from person to person with a single click.
 
M

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
3,332
Darunion said:
Apparently oculus doesnt work either? Not sure as I dont have one but that certainly cements the reason why i dont have one haha.
Click to expand...

Nope. We were supposed to play Demeo with a friend of mine this night. Not working. 🤦‍♂️
 
W

Wat

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 23, 2019
Messages
249
Usenet was the sh#t in the 90s before it became a haven for pirated movies and child porn.
 
The Lurker

The Lurker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
14,573
LukeTbk said:
I was speeking about the whistler blower allegation:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/articl...ore-political-manipulation-whistleblower-memo
Posted on September 14, 2020, at 3:36 p.m. ET
https://www.washingtonpost.com/poli...y-lawmakers-probe-whistleblowers-revelations/

https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/facebook-whistleblower-hearing
https://theglobalherald.com/news/facebook-execs-under-fire-over-whistleblower-revelations/

it was everywhere in the news.
Click to expand...

I dont want to be the devils advocate but if FB didnt care about fake accounts and inauthentic activity why would they hire people and create a "Facebook Site Integrity fake engagement team". Unless they really dont care and the team is just a ruse to show they care.
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,342
Zarathustra[H] said:
If you think about it though, a forum, like this one, is only a hop skip and a jump away from a social media site like Facebook.

I mean, a forum is better structured for writing more in depth posts, and it is more highly focused on a narrow subset of topics, but while there is a lot of feeling superior in here and looking down on Facebook, in the grand scheme of things it fills many of the same purposes, communicating, sharing information, bragging with pictures, arguing with strangers, etc. etc.

Are we really that much better? I don't think it is a stretch to call a forum a form of social media for those who don't like the limitations of mainstream social media.
Click to expand...

You're not wrong. This is just far more shallow a hole than Facebook. Speaking of internet forums in general mind you.

I find this site overall not terrible. Mostly because political posts are a no no. But still we have our tools.

When I was hired for the job I work now (big company) the chief union steward told us "we have just as many tools per capita as anywhere else. We also have a lot more people so we have a lot more tools"
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,702
Armenius said:
First the Facebook.com domain went up for sale and now we've come to find out Facebook's BGP was withdrawn. What in the hell is going on? If this is a hack, this isn't your typical every day hack.

https://twitter.com/jgrahamc/status/1445068309288951820

View attachment 400146

LAN is also said to be out on the campus, so people can't even get inside with their HID passes to try and fix it.

https://twitter.com/GossiTheDog/status/1445108575928557600

View attachment 400148
Click to expand...

I'm sure those who work there would disagree, but this is quite hilarious to me, and vindicates my philosophy of avoiding IoT type gadgets for everything.
 
J

JavaLava

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2018
Messages
152
Armenius said:
First the Facebook.com domain went up for sale and now we've come to find out Facebook's BGP was withdrawn. What in the hell is going on? If this is a hack, this isn't your typical every day hack.

https://twitter.com/jgrahamc/status/1445068309288951820

View attachment 400146

LAN is also said to be out on the campus, so people can't even get inside with their HID passes to try and fix it.

https://twitter.com/GossiTheDog/status/1445108575928557600

View attachment 400148
Click to expand...

If they are compromised, they might of withdrawn the routes and shut down any outside access. My gut feeling says this is the case and they purposely did it for reasons yet unknown but probably pretty obvious (tin foil hat on). I am not buying Core network failures at this point at how long this has been going on. The Facebook network and infrastructure is HUGE and you are telling me they can't recover within 5 hours? They have sites all over the globe, they wouldn't just withdraw routes completely from there ASN completely if there wasn't a good reason. If someone was trying to take over there IP's and broadcast them from a different ASN, you would see that activity. This is a complete withdrawal of routes and no further activity it seems.

On the subject of HID passes. If they 100% relied on HID passes...that's on them and I am pretty sure facility code wont let you. As much money as they are loosing...someone would of busted down a door by now to get in. You always have a small subset of people with keys, etc in the case of power failures, etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top