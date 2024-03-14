AVX-512 CPUs are being used for cryptomining

consumers should be aware of a new problem and also look forward to how AMD wants to tackle this issue with the Zen5 architecture, expected to support AVX512 instructions as well. Intel CPUs should not be affected, as the company has abandoned AVX512 support with Alder Lake.
While GPU mining remains unaffected, CPU mining is proving to be profitable once again. Particularly, the Ryzen 9 7950X, equipped with 16 cores, is gaining attention for its efficient operation at sub-100W power consumption. Unlike high-end GPUs, this CPU is more accessible in terms of cost and can quickly turn a profit.
One cryptocurrency driving CPU mining profitability is Qbic, offering a daily profit of $3 on 7950X, which is more than twice the earnings from GPU-based mining. This disparity in profits is drawing miners towards CPU-based setups, particularly those with support for AVX2/AVX512 instructions, such as Zen4.
https://videocardz.com/newz/cryptominers-target-amd-ryzen-9-7950x-cpu-up-to-3-per-day-profit
