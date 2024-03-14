AVX-512 CPUs are being used for cryptomining

Teenyman45 said: So what, among the hundreds, if not tens of thousands, of new crypto marketed makes Qbic so special? More to the point, what mechanism is going to cause people to actively use it in a way that provides stability and especially longevity to it? Otherwise, this almost seems like the SSD eating crypto, chia. Click to expand...

I don't know anything about it, it may well just be the latest pump and dump asset that "oh hey you can mine with a CPU, FAST!". So much of crypto seems to work that way, or people are trying to make it work that way to their benefit. Chia, burstcoin and others had a short term in which you could at least make some profit with whatever hardware you had available provided you had a relatively recent SSD, GPU, RAM, and or/CPU but it woudn't be long until getting a return that would be worth the energy cost required very powerful hardware and, like most things in PoW crypto - as soon as those who can dump 5 figures on whatever the hot commodity is (GPU, ASIC etc)t they tend to drive up the difficulty and drive down the profitability so that there' almost no point if you're not putting serious cash into it and have a cohesive business plan - the nice idea of "everyone can contribute with what they have and while others may make more, you can still do well" is often obliterated before long unless the rare chance of crypto devs seeing it as a problem (as Monero's XMR thankfully did) which is unlikely for varying reasons. Though there are some that are even worse in another regard, where providers/supernodes etc...require you to make a truly massive investment in hardware (and sometimes the asset itself atop it).