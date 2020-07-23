Avowed (Obsidian RPG)

polonyc2

Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds studio Obsidian Entertainment has announced a new fantasy roleplaying game called Avowed for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC...Avowed takes place in Eora, the setting of Obsidian’s 2015 game Pillars of Eternity and its 2018 sequel...but it’s swapping Pillars of Eternity’s old-school isometric perspective for first-person gameplay, apparently including swordplay and spellcasting

the trailer doesn’t give away much detail, but it offers a sense of the game’s aesthetic and tone...

 
Q-BZ

This looks and sounds good potentially. Outer Worlds DLC in September as well.

Dark Messiah is a fantastic game.
 
SineDave

SineDave

They did a good job with their other titles - one of the few studios that consistently impresses me, so i'm excited for this.
 
