Avowed (Obsidian RPG)

Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds studio Obsidian Entertainment has announced a new fantasy roleplaying game called Avowed for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC...Avowed takes place in Eora, the setting of Obsidian’s 2015 game Pillars of Eternity and its 2018 sequel...but it’s swapping Pillars of Eternity’s old-school isometric perspective for first-person gameplay, apparently including swordplay and spellcastingthe trailer doesn’t give away much detail, but it offers a sense of the game’s aesthetic and tone...