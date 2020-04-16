Came across these VR videos of vintage F1 in the Early Access release of Automobilista 2, and holy hell this is the best thing I've ever seen (aside from the lens flare). The EA was just released a couple weeks ago. The first game flew under my radar, but this definitely has my attention. The sound, car movement, track representation, all off the charts. I've been aching for a GPL-like sim recreating F1 from the '80s-'90s, but his will do. Channel also shows off racing in other cars and tracks, as well.