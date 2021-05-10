Asus RTX 2080ti physical damage

Hi all...
During the last cleanup of thermal paste on my GPU... I managed to remove some capacitors (or what are they) that are near the GPU processing unit.
Are these components something that can be found somewhere else than a same video card?
Can anyone help me with finding out what exactly are these component and where can I find them?
Thanks in advance!
