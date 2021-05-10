Asus RTX 2080ti physical damage

Something isn't adding up. If they came off this easily, then it seems likely to me that something about the thermal paste damaged the solder. This is known to happen with indium-based liquid metal TIMs, but I wonder if maybe some other types do as well.



I once got a dead 295x2 from Ebay that came with some really weird thermal paste on it. It was very shiny and metallic looking, but still a paste, unlike "liquid metal" which really is more of a globby semi-liquid. The stuff in your photo looks a lot like that oddball paste, and it wouldn't surprise me if maybe there's a brand of thermal paste we don't see much here in the States that contains indium, or something else that dissolves one of the components out of lead free solder. I think the 295 I bought was shipped from Israel.



Anyway, the fix for this is to:

0. Clean the remaining thermal grease off very carefully using lots of isopropanol and very gentle mechanical scrubbing. It must be CLEAN before you do anything else. I would not attempt to use an ultrasonic on this.

1. Use a multimeter to measure the capacitance of the cap you still have.

2. Track down a cut tape of LICC caps in that capacitance with voltage rating in the 1.5-2V range or more.

3. Use either a very fine soldering iron or some mad skillz with a hot air station (NOT A HEAT GUN!) to solder the new caps on there.

4. I might touch up the solder on the remaining ones once I was done, using a good leaded solder and a super fine tip on my iron.



I've noticed this too. I've wondered to myself if maybe my threads have trained Google to point certain keywords related to this to those threads, and that leads all these folks here. That may just be my overinflated sense of self importance talking, though. <shrug>