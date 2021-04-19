I microwaved a R9 390X gaming and now my pc won't run after 3rd time

1 Microwaved graphics card for few minutes, because it has the overheating issues.

2 Plastic around pins were melted and some plugs around interface sockets, the metal part, had some burning coming out.

3 Removed the graphics card, installed it, failed to show anything on the display at all.

4 3rd time PC won't even turn on as in power. The ethernet LED was lit.

4 Tried that again with unplugging cables and having one RAM only in the PC and only the main SSD

5 Now the PC won't turn on at all, ethernet LED is not turning on.

6 tried couple of tricks from the internet to turn it on like have a screw driver on both power switch pins but nothing happens.

7 HELP !!!