Assassin’s Creed Origins

Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,008
There was something about the next game being in Egypt in an IGN article, too. I think it's legit.
Seems like a good enough idea. It'll be a departure in setting/timeline from the last two and there's a lot of possibility tied to the AC plot.
I know everyone wants a Japan one, but I think they'll save that for a time when they're in desperate need of a resurgence for the series.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,568
... and from the looks of it there will be micro-transactions (as e-store has been implemented).
I suspect this is another ship that's set sail since it isn't just Ubisoft doing it but I really am dismayed to see this growing trend. So far it's just for BS admittedly but I know it wouldn't take much to cross the line. Don't like it.
 
harmattan

harmattan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
4,353
Still holding out for an ancient Rome AC, can't believe they haven't touch this yet, but seems like Egypt could be a good option. Hoping it will take place in the 19th dynasty during reign of Ramses II, although treatment of the Moses/Jewish story may be problematic (they could either go full-on Charleton Heston or take a more historically accurate approach).
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,421
Domingo said:
I'd be okay with microtransactions if the games weren't $60 to begin with.
I agree, with heavy stipulations. If a "full" game experience costs more than $60 total, then no. But if that's not the case, then there's no point having a cheaper game with microtransactions, just make the full game $60.

Problem is, that's not what they want. They want MORE than your $60, that's why microtransactions exist. It's just a matter of time before they cross a line of blocking off content behind a microtransaction paywall.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,777
Domingo said:
I know everyone wants a Japan one, but I think they'll save that for a time when they're in desperate need of a resurgence for the series.
this would have been the perfect time to launch the Japan setting...with a year off and presumably using the Snowdrop engine this was a great opportunity...that being said Egypt is a great setting as well...after playing Syndicate I swore I wasn't going to buy another AC game...not that it was a bad game it's just too much burnout year after year, same game in a different setting...I want a more dramatic evolution of the gameplay and series
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,022
polonyc2 said:
this would have been the perfect time to launch the Japan setting...with a year off and presumably using the Snowdrop engine this was a great opportunity...that being said Egypt is a great setting as well...after playing Syndicate I swore I wasn't going to buy another AC game...not that it was a bad game it's just too much burnout year after year, same game in a different setting...I want a more dramatic evolution of the gameplay and series
It sounds like that is going to be their goal with both the next AC game and the next Far Cry. We might not even get either game next year. Ubi's VP of Editorial said that they plan to have the games in an alpha state a year prior to release, even if that means no game in 2017.
 
IxGOxSOLO

IxGOxSOLO

Agent of [H] Chaos
Joined
Dec 16, 2002
Messages
3,732
I can get on board with an Egypt location. I haven't really been able to get into an AC game since AC2. I'm a huge fan of desert landscapes and Egypt in general, so this could be very appealing if done right.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,777
Derangel said:
It sounds like that is going to be their goal with both the next AC game and the next Far Cry. We might not even get either game next year. Ubi's VP of Editorial said that they plan to have the games in an alpha state a year prior to release, even if that means no game in 2017.
I just read that article...sounds good...he's saying all the right things...lets hope he really means it...

Despite changes in time period and location, every "Assassin's Creed" and "Far Cry" game is structured in much the same way — explore a big area, unlock new areas by climbing to the tops of towers, and do lots of little side missions in between the big, narrative ones. But based on comments Ubisoft VP of Editorial Tommy François made in an interview with IGN, that could all be changing.

"I do think we need to break that [open world] formula," he said. "This year we've given 'Far Cry' and 'Assassin's [Creed]' some time to decant, innovate, and polish. The objective behind this is exactly that. You'd be surprised - there are so many prototypes of alternatives."

Specifically, he says if chasing "more quality" and "more polish" for future entries "means biting the [bullet] and not having an 'Assassin's' game or a 'Far Cry' [in 2017], f--- it."...

https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/sounds-ubisoft-could-making-big-123000479.html
 
TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 5, 2013
Messages
9,707
http://wwg.com/2017/05/06/next-assassins-creed-is-named-origins/#

Assassin’s Creed is set to return in 2017, back from its brief hiatus after having skipped 2016. For keen fans of the series, however, the incessant leaks emerging from this year’s installment have almost made it as though it never left us. As E3 2017 looms, these leaks are only becoming more frequent. Under the veil of anonymity, Ubisoft sources have approached us to provide fresh details from this year’s game.

Previously, the good folks at Kotaku indicated that the project’s working title was Assassin’s Creed Empire, and that it would take place in Egypt. Since then, we’ve received new information that suggests the game is now called ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ and is currently scheduled to be revealed at E3 2017.

Our sources suggest that Origins is a vast open world experience taking place in ancient Egypt. The story is rumoured to revolve around the original assassin’s guild and will feature two main characters - a man and a woman.

Its structure is said to be less linear, featuring a character progression system less tied to the story. A development source we spoke to compared it numerous times to Bethesda’s Skyrim. They say that impressions of the project internally are so far positive.

The game will apparently grant the player considerably more freedom, featuring a greater emphasis on exploration over previous entries in the series. One source tells us that this is the biggest Assassin’s Creed the company has ever created and is “huge” in scope. They say that it has been in development for “at least” several years now. Hopefully, it will benefit from this extended development cycle.

Not only is Origins rumoured to boast an explorable ancient Egypt, players will also apparently be able to go beyond it - possibly even as far as Greece. We were told that boats will return in the game, allowing the player to sail the Mediterranean. Naval combat, naturally, is also said to be included.

Another source linked with Ubisoft described to us an internal video they were shown of a teaser for Origins. It apparently began by showing scenes of Egypt, before transitioning between different periods and locations throughout history, including an Asian country, WW2 era France, and a modern day Abstergo Industries facility. It isn’t yet clear whether this video, a blend of gameplay footage and CGI, will be shown to the public in its current form.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is currently set to launch in fall 2017.
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,568
If this means another "soft reboot pivot" of sorts where we can move away from some of the convoluted nonsense in that "overarching story" then that's good news. On paper, this has potential. If they build off of what I saw in Syndicate and move forward then I know I'll love the thing.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,421
Boats! I enjoyed that part of Black Flag...possibly more than the on-land gameplay.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,777
I've played all the AC games and I'm burnt out...I don't see myself buying this unless it's some amazing revolutionary type of game...Ubisoft deserves a lot of credit for their world building and historical research creating all these amazing cities but after awhile it starts to lose its appeal
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,008
Granted it's only one shot and the quality isn't amazing, but the view distance looks impressive. You can make out a surprising amount of detail on land compared to earlier games.
 
S

samops03

Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
790
I never played an AC game, if i wanted to play one now....Which would you recommend?
 
TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 5, 2013
Messages
9,707
samops03 said:
I never played an AC game, if i wanted to play one now....Which would you recommend?
Depends what you're looking for.

Black Flag for a nice mix of open world assassinations and naval combat/sailing. BF is the most popular of recent AC's.
All 3 of the Assassin's Creed 2 games for the best story arc. It's a last-gen game, though.
Unity if you want a pretty next-gen game.

I think the best answer is to go for the AC2 trilogy.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,022
samops03 said:
I never played an AC game, if i wanted to play one now....Which would you recommend?
Black Flag or Syndicate are the ones I'd recommend. AC1 has aged pretty poorly. The trilogy of AC2 games are all pretty good, but the big "real world" story in those games is a nonsensical mess, but the Ezio story is pretty good. AC3 is just not very good. Same with Unity. Black Flag gets away from a lot of crap and is the least " Assassin's Creed" Assassin's Creed game, but it is my personal favorite. Syndicate is what I'd consider the best of the "traditional" Assassin's Creed games. It fully refines elements from AC2, but avoids the horrid real-world story. It also some some of the best traversal mechanics in the entire series. I love exploring Syndicate's version of London.

As something of an out of left field recommendation: Take a look at AC: Rogue as a second game, especially if you go with Black Flag first. No one ever really talks about the game but I liked some of the ideas it had and playing as a Templar, seeing things from a different side, was a great concept. Flawed execution, but still an interesting title to check out.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,707
MavericK said:
I agree, with heavy stipulations. If a "full" game experience costs more than $60 total, then no. But if that's not the case, then there's no point having a cheaper game with microtransactions, just make the full game $60.

Problem is, that's not what they want. They want MORE than your $60, that's why microtransactions exist. It's just a matter of time before they cross a line of blocking off content behind a microtransaction paywall.
As long as it doesn't effect gameplay who cares? A few of the AssCreed games I played had them but I never even noticed what they were. I never bothered to check them out. I don't recall seeing anything in gameplay saying "go to the e-shop to buy this quest" or anything like that. So if this continues that trend I don't care.

But if I am playing the SP portion of the game, get pop-ups telling me to buy this, or I can't go here unless I buy the mini DLC, then I'd get annoyed.

To recommend AssCreed games, Blackflag was fun and my first game in the series. But the mechanics sucked a whole lot. It pissed me off a lot, which made the game not fun in many instances. The tailing missions sucked, the auto climbing sucked, controls weren't responsive, no manual crouching for a game that required stealth and more. But it had an excellent sense of adventure, an interesting story, and wonderful settings/graphics.

Rogue is essentially Blackflag done properly. Excellent execution, although not as interesting as Blackflag. Unity was okay, but it was a mess of horrid bugs that did get fixed. Syndicate was well done, but the story was fairly lame. The whole game seemed pointless and fell victim to the liberate this area concept that too many games do these days. Even Unity, Rogue and Blackflag didn't make these part of the main quest lines. Blackflag's were fun to... Syndicate, they just felt so similar and uninteresting. But it was a solid game.
 
T

termite

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
5,280
samops03 said:
I never played an AC game, if i wanted to play one now....Which would you recommend?
Black Flag for sure. Great overall game, hell if they stripped the "Assassin's Creed" back story/animus crap out, it would be a fantastic Pirate game.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,291
Heh, my Creed in the Ass backlog is getting longer. Still haven't touched Black Flag, Unity (don't own), Rogue or Syndicate (not to mention The Crew, Far Cry Primal, Wild Lands, Arkham Knight, etc). So burnt out on all these vapid sand box games.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,008
If those things are even mostly true, I'm game. I'd love for the different weapons to either go away or become differentiated. They're never any better than the hidden blade and the process of improving and swapping back and forth is tedious and littered with pointless money/item collection.

IMO the biggest thing I want is a combat overhaul. Not even sure what they need to do with it, but literally anything to keep from this being like the 10th or 11th identical game in a row.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,022
Holy crap. If the "leaks" are true it sounds like this could be the best AC game since 4, or even 2. Everything sounds great so far. Especially the setting. I love the idea of ancient Egypt and Mediterranean areas. I really cannot wait until E3 to see the game shown off. The year off might have been exactly what the series needed. Only thing I'm really wary about it the modern day stuff. No matter the AC title modern day sucks. I have hated every single modern segment in every single game. They need to ditch that shit and stop trying to make it a thing that people care about or want to do. The most interesting parts of AC are inside the Animus and exploring history, not the "real world" crap.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,568
It would take a lot for me to not buy into this... I'm a fan of this series... if any of that's true then I know I'm going to be very happy.

They did it partly on the Unity soft reboot by backing off of it a bit but I'd be thrilled if they outright abandoned the Animus/real world stuff.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,777
I said after Syndicate that I was burnt out on the series (I played all the AC games) and done with it but Origins really has captured my interest...they're saying all the right things and the setting sounds like it could be the best one yet...the reworked engine plus gameplay mechanics sound great...plus giving Origins the time it needed to make a great game really might be the thing that pushes this series back into greatness once again instead of the same old rinse/repeat with a new location yearly release

Ubisoft made some great changes to Watch Dogs 2 and even For Honor was another step in the right direction so it looks like they are really trying to move away from their same old patterns and create something unique again with their games
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,008
Looks cool to me. Liking what they did with Far Cry 5, too.
Ubisoft is a weird company because they have some absolute gems. They also rarely make full-on crap, either. IMO their biggest fault is that they seem to rest on their laurels and they love milking paid content.
Hopefully these two (and some other franchises) are a sign that Ubi is trying to innovate again.
 
