Assassin’s Creed is set to return in 2017, back from its brief hiatus after having skipped 2016. For keen fans of the series, however, the incessant leaks emerging from this year’s installment have almost made it as though it never left us. As E3 2017 looms, these leaks are only becoming more frequent. Under the veil of anonymity, Ubisoft sources have approached us to provide fresh details from this year’s game.Previously, the good folks at Kotaku indicated that the project’s working title was Assassin’s Creed Empire, and that it would take place in Egypt. Since then, we’ve received new information that suggests the game is now called ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ and is currently scheduled to be revealed at E3 2017.Our sources suggest that Origins is a vast open world experience taking place in ancient Egypt. The story is rumoured to revolve around the original assassin’s guild and will feature two main characters - a man and a woman.Its structure is said to be less linear, featuring a character progression system less tied to the story. A development source we spoke to compared it numerous times to Bethesda’s Skyrim. They say that impressions of the project internally are so far positive.The game will apparently grant the player considerably more freedom, featuring a greater emphasis on exploration over previous entries in the series. One source tells us that this is the biggest Assassin’s Creed the company has ever created and is “huge” in scope. They say that it has been in development for “at least” several years now. Hopefully, it will benefit from this extended development cycle.Not only is Origins rumoured to boast an explorable ancient Egypt, players will also apparently be able to go beyond it - possibly even as far as Greece. We were told that boats will return in the game, allowing the player to sail the Mediterranean. Naval combat, naturally, is also said to be included.Another source linked with Ubisoft described to us an internal video they were shown of a teaser for Origins. It apparently began by showing scenes of Egypt, before transitioning between different periods and locations throughout history, including an Asian country, WW2 era France, and a modern day Abstergo Industries facility. It isn’t yet clear whether this video, a blend of gameplay footage and CGI, will be shown to the public in its current form.Assassin’s Creed Origins is currently set to launch in fall 2017.