Assassin’s Creed Origins

I suspect this is another ship that's set sail since it isn't just Ubisoft doing it but I really am dismayed to see this growing trend. So far it's just for BS admittedly but I know it wouldn't take much to cross the line. Don't like it.... and from the looks of it there will be micro-transactions (as e-store has been implemented).
I agree, with heavy stipulations. If a "full" game experience costs more than $60 total, then no. But if that's not the case, then there's no point having a cheaper game with microtransactions, just make the full game $60.
this would have been the perfect time to launch the Japan setting...with a year off and presumably using the Snowdrop engine this was a great opportunity...that being said Egypt is a great setting as well...after playing Syndicate I swore I wasn't going to buy another AC game...not that it was a bad game it's just too much burnout year after year, same game in a different setting...I want a more dramatic evolution of the gameplay and series
It sounds like that is going to be their goal with both the next AC game and the next Far Cry. We might not even get either game next year. Ubi's VP of Editorial said that they plan to have the games in an alpha state a year prior to release, even if that means no game in 2017.
I just read that article...sounds good...he's saying all the right things...lets hope he really means it...
Assassin’s Creed is set to return in 2017, back from its brief hiatus after having skipped 2016. For keen fans of the series, however, the incessant leaks emerging from this year’s installment have almost made it as though it never left us. As E3 2017 looms, these leaks are only becoming more frequent. Under the veil of anonymity, Ubisoft sources have approached us to provide fresh details from this year’s game.
Previously, the good folks at Kotaku indicated that the project’s working title was Assassin’s Creed Empire, and that it would take place in Egypt. Since then, we’ve received new information that suggests the game is now called ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ and is currently scheduled to be revealed at E3 2017.
Our sources suggest that Origins is a vast open world experience taking place in ancient Egypt. The story is rumoured to revolve around the original assassin’s guild and will feature two main characters - a man and a woman.
Its structure is said to be less linear, featuring a character progression system less tied to the story. A development source we spoke to compared it numerous times to Bethesda’s Skyrim. They say that impressions of the project internally are so far positive.
The game will apparently grant the player considerably more freedom, featuring a greater emphasis on exploration over previous entries in the series. One source tells us that this is the biggest Assassin’s Creed the company has ever created and is “huge” in scope. They say that it has been in development for “at least” several years now. Hopefully, it will benefit from this extended development cycle.
Not only is Origins rumoured to boast an explorable ancient Egypt, players will also apparently be able to go beyond it - possibly even as far as Greece. We were told that boats will return in the game, allowing the player to sail the Mediterranean. Naval combat, naturally, is also said to be included.
Another source linked with Ubisoft described to us an internal video they were shown of a teaser for Origins. It apparently began by showing scenes of Egypt, before transitioning between different periods and locations throughout history, including an Asian country, WW2 era France, and a modern day Abstergo Industries facility. It isn’t yet clear whether this video, a blend of gameplay footage and CGI, will be shown to the public in its current form.
Assassin’s Creed Origins is currently set to launch in fall 2017.
I never played an AC game, if i wanted to play one now....Which would you recommend?
Black Flag or Syndicate are the ones I'd recommend. AC1 has aged pretty poorly. The trilogy of AC2 games are all pretty good, but the big "real world" story in those games is a nonsensical mess, but the Ezio story is pretty good. AC3 is just not very good. Same with Unity. Black Flag gets away from a lot of crap and is the least " Assassin's Creed" Assassin's Creed game, but it is my personal favorite. Syndicate is what I'd consider the best of the "traditional" Assassin's Creed games. It fully refines elements from AC2, but avoids the horrid real-world story. It also some some of the best traversal mechanics in the entire series. I love exploring Syndicate's version of London.
being ubisoft, a pay to win assassins creed game would probably need money every 10 steps.
As long as it doesn't effect gameplay who cares? A few of the AssCreed games I played had them but I never even noticed what they were. I never bothered to check them out. I don't recall seeing anything in gameplay saying "go to the e-shop to buy this quest" or anything like that. So if this continues that trend I don't care.
Problem is, that's not what they want. They want MORE than your $60, that's why microtransactions exist. It's just a matter of time before they cross a line of blocking off content behind a microtransaction paywall.
Black Flag for sure. Great overall game, hell if they stripped the "Assassin's Creed" back story/animus crap out, it would be a fantastic Pirate game.