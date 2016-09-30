Assassin’s Creed Origins

MavericK said: I agree, with heavy stipulations. If a "full" game experience costs more than $60 total, then no. But if that's not the case, then there's no point having a cheaper game with microtransactions, just make the full game $60.



Problem is, that's not what they want. They want MORE than your $60, that's why microtransactions exist. It's just a matter of time before they cross a line of blocking off content behind a microtransaction paywall.

As long as it doesn't effect gameplay who cares? A few of the AssCreed games I played had them but I never even noticed what they were. I never bothered to check them out. I don't recall seeing anything in gameplay saying "go to the e-shop to buy this quest" or anything like that. So if this continues that trend I don't care.But if I am playing the SP portion of the game, get pop-ups telling me to buy this, or I can't go here unless I buy the mini DLC, then I'd get annoyed.To recommend AssCreed games, Blackflag was fun and my first game in the series. But the mechanics sucked a whole lot. It pissed me off a lot, which made the game not fun in many instances. The tailing missions sucked, the auto climbing sucked, controls weren't responsive, no manual crouching for a game that required stealth and more. But it had an excellent sense of adventure, an interesting story, and wonderful settings/graphics.Rogue is essentially Blackflag done properly. Excellent execution, although not as interesting as Blackflag. Unity was okay, but it was a mess of horrid bugs thatget fixed. Syndicate was well done, but the story was fairly lame. The whole game seemed pointless and fell victim to the liberate this area concept that too many games do these days. Even Unity, Rogue and Blackflag didn't make these part of the main quest lines. Blackflag's were fun to... Syndicate, they just felt so similar and uninteresting. But it was a solid game.