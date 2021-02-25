Armory Crate Crashing AMD Graphics Driver issues

So a few days ago i noticed EVERY game was crashing all of a sudden with Asus Armory Crate installed. No Idea why that would cause problem with the GPU drivers at all. I have a reference 6900xt and was wondering if anyone else was having similar issues with any of the newer drivers and cards? or could it be tied to the RGB function of my 6900xt? ( no software is installed for it )

As soon as i uninstalled Armory crate everything has been fine.