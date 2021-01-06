Are we going to see good Intel processors anymore?

Guys, I've been out of the loop re: processors. So i see that Intel is taking a beating now (both in hardware and in stock prices) for some reason and AMD are selling like hot cakes and seem to be a much better choice (performance / price wise) than Intel.



Now, i've been an Intel customer for more than 20 years and i'm just to lazy / discouraged to research and jump on the AMD train.



I plan to upgrade (from i7-6700k) in a couple month, together with a better video card and new ram. So do you think Intel is going to get back on track with whatever they are developing? (I lost track of their "lakes"). I also would be needing a new laptop for work & travel.



What's the general consensus out there?