Anandtech.com is gone

Ouch. FTA: "HardOCP's articles remain traceable through article feedback threads and the Internet Archive."
 
Meh.

Anandtech ceased to be decent years ago when Anand left to go work for Apple.

Pretty much any content that was on the site was either newly created and garbage (mostly copy and pasted press releases from hardware vendors) or so old as to no longer be relevant.

Back before Anand left they used to have the best SSD reviews in the game though. I'll always miss those.
 
Its still sad to see all the legends leave. Toms, Anand, Hardcop. Most have a max 2 minute attention span now so the click baiti short format videos are the only things profitable.
 
That is their loss, but it is too bad they drag down the rest of us with them :/

Though if you ask Kyle he'll tell you that was always the case. They apparently did some testing on articles, and it turned out everyone skipped over all of the detailed content, and went straight for the performance charts and conclusions. I forget which thread he was talking about that in. Maybe I can find it.
 
