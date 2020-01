I find myself disagreeing with many of the blanket statements in the introduction to this article.







This one is accurate, but don't underplay the importance of level load times. They can make a HUGE difference in how enjoyable a game is.







For OS/Applications/Games they certainly have. I haven't had a spinning hard drive in any local machine I've built since about 2010.



For mass storage of files/media libraries, hard drives still make sense. I've had them in my NAS for some time, but all my os/applications.games have been on SSD'[s for 8 years. I don't even have a particularly large SSD as SSD's go. Only a PCIe 400GB Intel SSD 750 only ~260GB of which are partitioned for windows. That ~260GB is more than enough for OS/Games/Apps.







Remember, there is no need to keep every title you own installed. 2-3 games at a time is all anyone really needs. Uninstall it when done, and reinstall it if you want to revisit it. It takes less than 15 minutes on a good connection.



Furthermore, you can get a 2Tb Samsung 860 EVO for about $500 now. (For all those who were complaining that they wouldn't buy SSD's until they hit $1 per GB, this is $0.25 per GB) Yes, EVO drives are TLC, but in practical matters this means next to nothing. Even in pretty write heavy environments, they last a decade or longer. And yes, they aren't as fast as PCIe NVMe drives, but in the grand scheme of things that is irrelevant too. The HUGE leap was in going from mechanical drives to first gen SATA SSD's. Everything since has provided significant limiting returns. The jump to PCIe, M.2 and NVMe has provided some stellar results in benchmarks, but in real world experience on the desktop (load times, system responsiveness) they have done next to nothing that a good SATA SSD doesn't do. (note, there are workloads they excel at, but most of these are enterprise type workloads with high queue depthts, like massive heavy databases)



So, SATA EVO drives are good enough, and (with risk of sounding like Bill Gates) 2TB ought to be enough for anyone (at least today). There really is no need to have a spinning disk in a local machine anymore, unless you have an unusual workload, or are building an extreme budget system.



I'm not implying that AMD's new storage technology isn't any good. (it very well may be) I just feel like the hyperbole and blanket statements in the article just don't jive with my experiences at all.



Maybe you discuss this later (I have to contrinue reading past the introduction, I got stuck here) but what WOULD be really interesting - IMHO - is to see if this could be used with a dual SSD setup. Small super fast intel optane drive (I'm still not clear if all of these are Intel only or not anymore, I feel like the optane drives that were small and for cahce are still intel only, but that the larger PCIe ones work on all platforms?) as the fast drive and a large 2TB Samsung EVO drive as the slow drive.



In general though what I don't like with proprietary solutions like this is that you generally can't (at least not easily) when trouble shooting or rescuing data just unplug a drive and move it to another system to read its contents. This is one of the main reasons I always use common or open source storage methodologies. My ZFS pools on my NAS can be mounted on any system, that runs ZFS if something bad happens and I need to rescue data. Same goes for a standalone drive on a client. Smart response setups and stuff like this? At the very least it makes it more difficult, if it is possible at all..

